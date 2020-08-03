ALPENA — There will soon be a new mayor at Alpena, largely because there hasn’t officially been one since Dec. 31, 2018.
Theron McCammond defeated former Mayor Bobbie Bailey in the November 2018 general election by a margin of 49 to 35 votes.
But it turns out that McCammond, who asked to have his property annexed into the city in 2017, hadn’t filed all necessary paperwork for the annexation. As such, he was never officially a citizen and couldn’t hold the office.
McCammond had submitted an affidavit to have his property de-annexed from the city limits. The Alpena Town Council met in regular session Monday morning to discuss the matter.
Council member A.J. Womack explained that after McCammond submitted the request for detachment, city officials researched it and found out that while much of McCammond’s property had been annexed, the property where his house sits was not annexed.
“So, while all this mess was going on at Alpena for the last year-and-a-half, almost two years now, Theron had never really, legally been a citizen of Alpena,” Womack said.
Womack said he and another city officials went to Prosecuting Attorney David Ethredge with the information.
“Then, magically, all of a sudden, Theron finds out, too,” Womack said. “It’s just funny how it worked out.”
Womack said Ethredge recommended the council declare a vacancy in the position and the council unanimously approved.
McCammond, who had been sitting in the audience, turned in some keys and other items that belonged to the city and spoke about his petition.
He said there was never a Carroll County court case in which any of his property was released to Alpena. So, he passed out a document to the council to withdraw his petition.
“As far as I know, I’ve never been inside the city limits of Alpena, so I don’t need to be,” McCammond said.
Womack asked McCammond if he had any belongings in the mayor’s office. McCammond said he did want a document from the Arkansas Municipal League, so Womack asked Alpena Police officers to escort McCammond to retrieve the document and to make sure he didn’t take anything that belonged to the city.
“Absolutely,” McCammond said.
When McCammond returned, he offered to change the password on the door to the office, but Womack said city officials would work that out later. McCammond then left the meeting.
Under Arkansas law, the council appoints someone to fill the remainder of the term of an elected official when there is a vacancy.
The remaining four council members unanimously voted to appoint Womack to fill the remainder of the term. Womack did not vote.
However, the city didn’t have documents necessary to swear Womack into office, so that will officially be done at the next council meeting.
Another detachment petition had also been submitted by Mary Jones, owner of the property on which the Top Rock Restaurant sits.
Womack explained that there had been no plat of the property submitted with the petition, which is something the law requires of the applicant.
He explained that the applicant has a right to be granted detachment if there had been a promise made, such as sewer or water service, and that promise hadn’t been kept.
So, the council decided to consider the request at a later time.
The council also discussed the fact that long-time water superintendent Roger Auman had submitted his notice of retirement at the end of August. Council members voted to begin accepting applications for his replacement.
In addition, after Womack is sworn in as mayor, there will then be a vacancy on the council. Interested Alpena electors will be able to submit applications to fill that vacancy
Womack called a special council meeting for 11 a.m. Friday to discuss how the city moves forward.
After the meeting, Womack said city officials now plan to work together for the betterment of the town, not against one another.
