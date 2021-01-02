ALPENA — Citizens at Alpena had scheduled a mayor recall election for November, but they didn’t have to follow through because the mayor at the time hadn’t been qualified to serve in the office.
Theron McCammond defeated former Mayor Bobbie Bailey in the November 2018 general election by a margin of 49 to 35 votes.
But it turns out that McCammond, who asked to have his property annexed into the city in 2017, hadn’t filed all necessary paperwork for the annexation. As such, he was never officially a citizen and couldn’t hold the office.
McCammond had submitted an affidavit to have his property de-annexed from the city limits. The Alpena Town Council met in regular session in August to discuss the matter.
Council member A.J. Womack, Bailey’s great-grandson, explained that after McCammond submitted the request for detachment, city officials researched it and found out that while much of McCammond’s property had been annexed, the property where his house sits was not annexed.
Womack said Prosecuting Attorney David Ethredge recommended the council declare a vacancy in the position and the council unanimously approved.
Under Arkansas law, the council appoints someone to fill the remainder of the term of an elected official when there is a vacancy.
The remaining four council members unanimously voted to appoint Womack to fill the remainder of the term. Womack did not vote.
However, the city didn’t have documents necessary to swear Womack into office. Boone County District Judge Fred Kirkpatrick administered the oath to Womack a few days later. His term would end Dec. 31, 2022.
