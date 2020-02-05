ALPENA — Alpena Mayor Theron McCammond told town council members Monday that he wants them to consider a sales tax proposal he brought up last year.
“I would love to have a 2% sales tax go straight to the General Fund in this town,” McCammond told the council.
He said he brought the issue up in February 2019, but some members of the council have been appointed to fill vacant seats since that time. So, he explained the idea again.
With budget restraints, the cost of a special election last year was cost prohibitive. However, with the general election coming in November, the town could piggyback the issue on the ballot for minimal cost.
McCammond estimated that about 80% of money spent in town comes from someone who isn’t a resident.
Green Forest and Berryville both have similar sales taxes, McCammond said. Revenue benefits the citizens there and would do the same in Alpena, although the majority of the tax wouldn’t be paid by Alpena citizens.
He proposed that the council could do away with the city’s portion of property taxes paid by residents in return for approval of a 2% sales tax.
McCammond said the city collects as much as $10,000 in revenue from those property taxes, but a 2% sales tax could generate almost $150,000 a year.
That revenue could help the city develop programs and even infrastructure, such as sidewalks after the sewer system is installed.
“But we’ve got to have the money first,” the mayor said.
Still, he said that unless the full council is on board with the idea, voters wouldn’t approve the request.
Alderman Ottis Morse said it would be difficult to convince voters to pass a tax that would see them pay it on their utility bills and everything else they buy.
Alderman A.J. Womack said school officials tried twice to convince voters to approve a property tax increase, but both efforts failed.
McCammond said those drives were doomed for failure because at least two members of the school board were openly against it.
“They told me that right to my face,” he said.
Should the council decide to get behind the sales tax effort, the November meeting could be postponed until after the general election. If voters approve, the council could vote to do away with Alpena’s portion of property taxes at that meeting, the time when property tax rates are levied annually.
Studies have shown that more than 11,000 vehicles pass through Alpena every day, McCammond said.
There has long been talk of a new section of Highway 412 that would bypass Alpena completely. McCammond said that is more than likely years away, but the city would be in a better position to convince property owners to annex into the city if there would be no additional property tax. That could expand the city limits greatly and a new highway would be less impactful on the city even if it does happen.
McCammond also proposed a cap on the sales tax for large purchases in order to avoid damage to local businesses. The sales tax would only be collected on purchases up to $1,250 to keep people from being tempted to drive to Harrison or Berryville to buy the same items.
The mayor told aldermen to consider the matter and it could be addressed at upcoming council meetings prior to the general election.
