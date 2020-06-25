Alpena School officials are in the process of planning a graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020, but there was still some uncertainty about how the ceremony would look.
Superintendent David Westenhover told school board members Monday night that dates had been set for prom and graduation.
School officials are working on a plan to submit to the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education
But he said one thing is certain.
“There’s no way that gym’s going to hold everybody that would like to come to graduation if we have it on July 17,” Westenhover said.
When the school hosts a regional basketball tournament, the Leopard’s Den will seat 1,300 people, Westenhover said.
If the state allows gatherings up to 66% capacity, that would be about 850 people, but seating them could further reduce the number. Family groups could sit together, but there could be a requirement to seat the crowd in every other row of the bleachers to keep them six feet apart. Graduates would also have to be spaced six feet from each other.
Westenhover said there is a possibility that students’ families could have a section blocked out on the gym floor if they bring their own chairs.
“However we can work out to where our graduates can get the most amount of people with them, that’s what we want to do,” he said.
Board chairman Robb Hulsey suggested that blocks of space could be arranged for each graduate and their families to allow for more attendance
“It’s going to be a mess no matter which way we do it,” Hulsey said.
Board member Lynette Cantwell said some schools are issuing a set number of tickets for graduates.
Westenhover said he would submit the plan to DESE, then report back to the board once they have measured the space to work out seating details.
Westenhover said prom has been scheduled for July 11 and it will likely have to be in the gym as well.
“That’s going to be kind of different, too,” he said. “It’s hard to social distance and dance.”
