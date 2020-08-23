When students of the Alpena School District return for the fall semester on Monday, Aug. 24, the school board under the leadership of school Superintendent David Westenhover is determined to make classroom life as normal as is feasible for the students.
“We want it to be as normal as possible,” Westenhover stressed at the school board meeting held Tuesday, Aug. 18, at the school campus.
School board members met in regular session to discuss the district support plan as well as vote on personnel changes.
School will look very different for both parents and students this year, and the school board, with the support of teachers, staff and administration, is working to provide structure and safety in an unpredictable environment.
The school will host its first athletic event on Tuesday, when the first volleyball match of the season is scheduled.
“We’re not sure how we’re going to do this,” High School principal Anthony Bright reported.
Guidelines require a cap of 66% occupancy in the gym, as well as mandatory masks, seating at every other row, and a six foot distance between non-family members.
Kindergarten registration and screening has been completed and parents were provided options for meeting with teachers before the start of school. Parents will not be allowed to walk their kindergarten student to class this year, so educators are working to provide an alternate option of gathering in the parking lot.
“We want to stress our motto of ‘Together we are better,’” said Elementary principal Janalee Olhausen-Kaylor. “Our focus is on a lot more than educating kids.”
After passing a motion to accept the principal reports, the board spent the better part of an hour reviewing the district’s support plan.
Westenhover encouraged families to transport children to school if possible and noted that buses will be running the same routes. There are changes for bus riders including mandatory masks for drivers and students, families seated together and the disinfecting of buses.
“It’s going to be a big chore to keep our facilities cleaned, but we are going to put safety first,” Westenhover stated.
This adherence to safety includes providing cloth masks for students (although students are permitted to bring their own) as well as water bottles, as there will be no drinking from water fountains, and easy access to hand sanitizer.
Students will not use lockers. Visitors will not be allowed at the school and large group gatherings (assemblies, pep rallies) are discontinued.
So far 135 students have elected to use virtual/blended learning and the district is focusing on getting students comfortable with virtual learning.
Another change for students will be in the cafeteria where there will be capacity limit and mandatory social distancing.
The district is asking parents to screen children for health issues before school but the staff will be screened daily (temperatures taken). The school will follow the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines when it comes to the procedures when dealing with a child potentially sick with COVID-19.
Students will still participate in recess and extra classes such as PE, art and music.
Westenhover stressed that the district has not made arrangements for an alternative schedule and students will attend daily, following a traditional school schedule.
“If they want to be here, we want them here,” he stated.
After completing the discussion the board voted unanimously to accept the District Support plan.
The board then accepted the resignation of High School paraprofessional Jaimie Holsted before entering executive session to consider other personnel issues.
After returning, the board accepted the recommendations and appointed:
• Ashley Massengale - Federal Programs
• Taylor Dean - Elementary teacher
• Ginger Witty - Elementary counselor/student services (190 day)
• Jessica McKinney - Elementary paraprofessional
• Shawneika Clayborn - Elementary paraprofessional
• Alyssa Olhausen - Speech paraprofessional
In the final item of business, the board voted to provide a cell phone to the school’s point of contact at the Health Department.
EDITOR’S NOTE: You can visit alpenaschools.k12.ar.us/ to read the entire Ready to Learn plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.