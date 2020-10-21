ALPENA — The Alpena Board of Education is about to start looking for a new superintendent after Monday night’s board meeting.
Superintendent David Westenhover told the board in a letter that he would not be seeking an extension of his contract that runs through June 30, 2021.
In the letter, Westenhover said he had enjoyed his time at Alpena and appreciates all the educators that have made the school great.
He also said that he hoped giving the board plenty of notice would make it easier to find the best replacement possible, and that he would do whatever is necessary to see the transition work as smoothly as possible.
Board president Robb Hulsey asked board members if they wanted to discuss the next step.
There was question as to whether the board should accept applications or contract with a search firm.
Westenhover suggested the board could post the opening at the Arkansas Association of Educational Administrators’ website to get the most attention from potential candidates.
Hulsey said he had been told that a search firm would charge about $8,000 to take applications and cull them down to the top three or four candidates, leaving the board to make the final decision.
It was also suggested that a search firm could do the leg work of background checks, but Hulsey said Alpena has a school resource officer that could handle that.
The board eventually decided to bypass a search firm. They plan to meet sometime next week to begin the process.
Westenhover told the Daily Times that he and his wife own a home in Heber Springs. He said he wasn’t sure if he would officially retire, but he would like to spend more time with family after eight years of being away from home.
He stressed that it was nothing against Alpena.
“I’ve enjoyed it here,” he said.
He agreed that the COVID-19 pandemic has changed things for public education and those changes could be around for the foreseeable future.
But he said staff and administration will teach children as they have in the past and come out on top when it’s over.
“We’re going to make it a good year,” he said.
