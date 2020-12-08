The Harrison Police Department has for years taken children shopping for Christmas. There will still be shopping this year, but the pandemic has changed the process.
Assistant Chief John Cagle said the “Cops and Kids” program will continue with a few alterations.
In the past, officers would take the children shopping on one day, then they would go out for lunch before delivering the children and presents home.
With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to expand — the Arkansas Department of Health reports more than 2,000 total cases in Boone County with 281 of them active and 47 deaths — getting people together in confined spaces isn’t possible.
In the past, the department would choose the children to participate. Parents were asked for clothing sizes and wishes/wants of the children. That was the list the officers would take to go shopping with the children.
This year, Cagle explained, parents were still contacted for their lists. But it was sent back to the department and officers will do all the shopping, then wrap presents and deliver them to the children’s homes.
That means the children won’t know what they’re getting because the gifts will already be wrapped. So, that will make it more of a surprise.
Another change this year is the program won’t run through the FOP, or Fraternal Order of Police.
Cagle said the department established and new organization called “Harrison Frontline Families.” That will allow for participation by dispatchers, administrative staff and even family members to participate.
The program has been a rousing success in the past and Cagle said it should be just as successful again in 2020 despite the pandemic.
“We’re just not going to have the kids with us this year,” he said.
