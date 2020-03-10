ALPENA — The Alpena City Council is planning to check its 2020 budget to see if there’s money available to help a Carroll County dog rescue program dealing with stray dogs in the city.
When the council met last week, council member Bonnie Morton said the city does have a leash law, but something must be done to enforce it.
Morton said the city can’t currently afford an animal control officer, but volunteers have stepped up to help with stray animals and use their own money to do it.
“These dogs are running wild,” Morton said. “They’re turning over trash bins. It’s a bad situation and we need to show that we are making an effort to keep them under control.”
Lila Gullick and Linda Reno with Radar’s Rescue Ranch in Carroll County addressed the council.
Gullick said the rescue has been contacted by Alpena residents having problems with stray/feral dogs. She said Reno is a certified animal cruelty investigator.
Gullick said the rescue receives no funding. She said they have been helping Alpena and want to continue, but they do need some financial support — it takes an average of about $150 to prepare a dog to be adopted.
One feral female dog had a litter and the rescue got the pups. The mother has been hit in traffic twice and is blind in one eye, but she was born feral and won’t allow humans to touch her.
“These dogs deserve to be taken care of,” Gullick said. “It’s not their fault someone threw them out there.”
Gullick said the rescue has taken a total of 32 animals out of the city. They came from the one mother and one of her female offspring over a timeframe of less than a year.
She said the people of Alpena are good and care about the animals. That’s why they call the rescue to help.
“But there has to be an accountability here because we can’t just keep doing it,” Gullick added.
Mayor Theron McCammond asked how much money the rescue was requesting. Gullick rescue members have spent about $4,800 on those animals, but they weren’t asking for that much.
Reno suggested that if Alpena could finance a holding kennel and possibly a live trap it would be a big help.
Pam Raines was in the audience and asked to address the council.
Raines said she has cancer and is too weak to pick up everything the dogs scatter around her neighborhood.
She went on to say that she was at home and heard a loud noise of something hitting the front of her home. She said her son went outside to see what it was and found it had been a dog hitting the house. However, it wasn’t a stray. She said it was a well-known dog to residents.
Raines said the owners of dogs allowed to run loose need to be held accountable as well.
“They need citations,” Raines said. “They need tickets.”
Gullick said Carroll County has a vicious dog ordinance. Alpena would need a similar one in order to enforce it.
Alderman A.J. Womack asked Morton to look into such an ordinance for future consideration and she agreed.
But, Morton asked why the city couldn’t offer some sort of financial help to the rescue in the meantime.
McCammond said city officials would need to review the current budget and possibly amend it with a line item for any appropriations the council deems necessary.
Womack said the council can look at the budget and a vicious dog ordinance all at the same time, but it would have to be in the April meeting.
