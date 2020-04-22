LITTLE ROCK — The ban on elective surgeries and procedures at hospitals and clinics will be lifted next Monday and some dates have been set to announce decisions on loosening some restrictions from the COVID-19 outbreak, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Wednesday.
Allowing those elective procedures will let Arkansans have access to the more routine healthcare that was banned in March in order to guard supplies of personal protective equipment and allow hospitals to focus on the immediate threat from the coronavirus pandemic.
Hutchinson said there are some rules that those hospitals and clinics must follow before performing elective procedures.
Dr. Nathaniel Smith, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, said the state is encouraging hospitals to move slowly for those procedures at first.
For instance, such surgeries should be performed at first only on those patients who wouldn’t have to spend the night in a hospital, Smith said.
Those patients also must not have come in contact with anyone who tested positive for the virus within 14 days or have any such symptoms of their own. In addition, those patients must have been tested for the virus within 48 hours of the procedure with negative results.
The same restrictions would apply to abortion clinics even though the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals had ruled in favor of the state’s ban on surgical abortions during the outbreak.
As for dates of announcements about business openings, Hutchinson gave formal guidelines.
“First of all,” Hutchinson said, “I emphasize that May 4 is our target date for lifting some restrictions with the caveat that we continue to make progress on reducing community spread of COVID-19.”
Hutchinson then went on to say announcements on decisions regarding businesses would follow a timeline.
An announcement on a decision whether some restaurants would allow to re-open will be made April 29.
“It doesn’t say whether that decision’s going to be yes or no, but it says we will make a decision at that time and it will be applicable to May 4,” Hutchinson said.
If positive test results continue to decline there is a possibility that some on premises dining will be approved, although with some restrictions.
April 30 will see a decision regarding gymnasiums, followed by a decision on beauty salons and barber shops on May 1, then restrictions on places of worship and larger venues will come May 4.
Hutchinson said larger venues does include sporting events, although those could include a greater risk of community spread.
Smith said the decisions will be made thoughtfully and carefully, but they will also be made depending on a continued decline in negative test results.
“If you go out and throw a party this weekend and you get a bunch of people infected, our numbers go up, you’ll ruin it for everyone,” Smith said. “So, let’s continue to practice those physical distancing and other measures that have gotten us to where we are right now.”
Hutchinson said the announcements expected to be made are also to help restore confidence in customers. He reminded everyone that the state didn’t direct that many retail businesses should close. That came about as a lack of business as people were reluctant to go shopping.
Hutchinson said Wednesday that 49 more positive cases were announced over the previous 24 hours, but 13 of those cases were some additional test results of inmates at Cummins prison unit.
The number of patients hospitalized rose from 86 Wednesday to 97 Thursday, but the number of deaths had actually decreased by one because one of the previously reported deaths was found to be a Missouri resident who died in Arkansas and the number was adjusted back to 42.
Smith said some numbers on the ADH website map can be a little inaccurate for that reason as well and because test results are being reported in various ways that take more time to enter, such as one reported by fax.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.