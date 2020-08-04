LITTLE ROCK — Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Monday that some new COVID-19 testing equipment has been delivered to the state and he hopes it will be allocated to county health units for testing of school students.
Hutchinson had earlier announced that the state had ordered 200 antigen testing machines to supplement antibody tests already in use.
According to technologynetworks.com, an antibody test reveals if a person has already been exposed to an infection, by detecting antibodies in their blood or serum, while an antigen test reveals if a person is currently infected with a pathogen such as the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes the COVID-19 disease.
Hutchinson said 100 antigen testing machines have been received, with 100 more still on order, although the state hadn’t yet received the necessary testing kits as of Monday.
He did say that the testing kits have been pledged to the state by the middle of this month.
He said the state plans to assign the machines to public health units with a priority of obtaining rapid test results for students and staff in grades K-12 in the educational systems.
“In other words, if there’s a teacher, if there’s a staff person, if there’s a student that needs to have a quick test, then they can go there to the local health unit, get a quick-turnaround on this equipment that we will be deploying over the next three weeks,” Hutchinson said Monday.
The governor said the antigen tests the state provides will be free of cost.
The governor was asked if the state should consider complete distance learning given the positivity rate of test results in the state.
Hutchinson said state officials hope to make significant progress in battling the disease over the next three weeks and classes are set to begin on campus.
But he also said parents are being given options for sending students to school of using a blended learning environment or going totally virtual.
“Our educators are ready to start school and I think that’s the right way to do it,” Hutchinson said.
