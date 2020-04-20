LITTLE ROCK — Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Monday he wanted to clear up some remarks he had made regarding May 4 and the possibility of opening portions of the state again.
He said some people had the idea that if restrictions are loosened somewhat, then life would return to a pre-COVID-19 normal.
“Everybody should not assume that because we’re lifting some restrictions on May 4th that all of a sudden, we don’t wear masks anymore, we don’t have to social distance or we don’t have to restrict our social gatherings,” Hutchinson said. “That is not true.”
The governor said those social distancing requirements need to remain in place after May 4 and even as state officials do start loosening requirements on into future phases of recovery.
“We will keep those social restrictions in place,” he said. “We just want to be able to go back to more employment and more business activity consistent with those social distancing requirements. And so that is our future. We want our cases to decline in our communities and we’ve got to continue to reduce the spread to accomplish that.”
The governor said the state would make more announcements in the future about the possibility of fewer restrictions as data supporting that concept is gathered. He also said that if restrictions are lifted and there’s a spike in cases again, they can be ramped up again.
Hutchinson said he was asked a question Sunday via social media when grandparents would be able to visit with grandkids in person again. He asked Dr. Nate Smith, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, to address that question.
Smith said physical contact between vulnerable adults, such as those over 65 and/or with underlying health conditions, is still not recommended. That, he said, is because children don’t tend to practice social distancing and can often spread the virus even though they aren’t showing symptoms.
Another 142 positive cases were added to the state’s toll on Monday, making a total of 1,923. Of the newly reported cases, 117 were from inmates at the Cummins prison unit near Grady.
Hutchinson displayed a graph that listed all positive cases, yet showed the number of inmates in a different color. He said prison is like a city in and of itself and the congregate environment is much like a shelter-in-place situation.
Smith said most inmates who tested positive were asymptomatic and that most don’t require hospitalization, although three inmates were hospitalized.
Smith said Monday that 93 patients were currently hospitalized, an increase of five from the previous day, and 24 were on ventilators, a reduction of one over the previous 24 hours.
Two more deaths were reported Monday, making a total of 42. When asked how many of the fatalities were on ventilators, Smith said the majority were, but others had opted only for comfort care.
Both Hutchinson and Smith said the state is moving toward more testing of individuals. In fact, Smith encouraged anyone who is caring for a patient who is symptomatic to get that patient tested. The state is also training additional individuals to trace contacts of patients who tested positive.
As of Monday afternoon:
• Boone County, population 37,288, had three positive cases and two recoveries with 82 negative tests.
• Carroll County, population 27,887, had two positive cases and one recovery with 128 negative tests.
• Marion County, population 16,438, had one positive case and no recoveries with 41 negative tests.
• Searcy County, population 7,923, had six positive cases and two recoveries with 91 negative tests.
• Newton County, population 7,848, has two positive cases and two recoveries with 65 negative tests.
