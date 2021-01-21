ALPENA — More than 25 people applied for the Alpena School superintendent position being vacated by current Superintendent David Westenhover.
But the board also voted Monday night to take offer teachers and staff additional sick leave in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
When the board met Monday night, Westenhover addressed the second round of money the school should be eligible for under the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief fund, or ESSER, a continuation of the CARES Act.
He said there are several things the school can do with that money, but one is a continuation of the extended sick leave for teachers and staff who are forced to be off work due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Earlier this month, state Education Secretary Johnny Key gave school districts a recommendation regarding extended sick leave policies.
Key said the CARES Act steering committee approved $15 million to set up a system of up to two weeks of paid emergency leave for school employees if they tested positive for COVID-19, had to quarantine or were caring for a dependent who was subject to quarantine.
“Those funds have been depleted at this point,” Key said Jan. 5. “It has been an important part of our success across the state so that teachers know that they have that option available and do not have to use their own personal leave that can be used for other types of illnesses.”
However, Key said the state is subject to receive another $500 million in ESSER funds that will go directly to schools. So, the state Department of Education has encouraged schools to look at their sick leave policies to add more sick leave for school staff.
Key said districts can use local funds to pay for that policy change or use those ESSER funds when they become available.
Westenhover said both classified and certified personnel policy committees at the school requested the board follow the state’s encouragement by adding those 10 days of additional sick leave. He also recommended accepting the request.
The board took little time in discussion before voting unanimously to approve the request.
Westenhover announced last October that he would not request an extension of his contract, which runs through June of this year.
Last November, the board voted to contract with McPherson & Jacobson search firm to help find a new superintendent. The cost of the contract was $8,000 plus expenses.
Dr. Megan Slocum with the firm told board members in December that the company was taking applications until Jan. 14.
Slocum said the applicants were:
• Stuart Albaugh, principal;
• William Arrington, principal;
• Freddie Bowen, district administrator;
• Daniel Brackett, assistant superintendent;
• Anthony Bright, principal;
• Nicola (Nick) Campagna, former principal;
• Audrey Chandler, consultant;
• Helen Cheek, CTE director;
• Toby Crosby, principal;
• Tammi Davis, instructional leadership;
• Anthony Dowdy, federal program coordinator;
• Tommy S. Flud, specialist;
• James Hancock, principal;
• Terence Hayes, retired;
• Toni Hopkins, federal program coordinator;
• Daniel Johnson, principal
• Vasiliki Kleros-Rosales, district director;
• Jeff Lewis, principal;
• Larry McKinney, retired;
• Mike Nichols, principal;
• Janalee Olhausen-Kaylor, principal;
• Michael Ormsmith, CTE director;
• John Pipkins, district director;
• Jimmy Ray, superintendent;
• Kevin (Drew) Sandage, former assistant superintendent;
• Brandi Wallace, district director.
Slocum told the board in December that she would put together a list of questions the board and stakeholder groups — teachers, students, administrators and community members — can ask applicants under the law and present them to the board for review.
Board members will then cull the list to finalists, although she encouraged them to choose less than five for final interviews.
Interviews with finalists are scheduled to begin Feb. 8. Only one candidate will be interviewed on a single day.
