Meeting in regular monthly session last week, the Harrison City Council approved the contract with an architect to design a new center housing fire and police headquarters.
The public safety building, which would also house some other city operations, has a budget of an estimated $5-7 million, said Chief Operating Officer Wade Phillips. Negotiations have been with the architecture firm Wittenberg, Delony and Davidson of Little Rock. The firm will be paid 6.5% of construction costs. That could be between $325,000 and $455,000. That does not include civil and geotechnical services. Those will be negotiated once it is known what the building will look like.
Phillips said the project can't move forward without the council's approval for the mayor to sign the contract.
The scope of the project is being defined for the five-acre site located behind Fire Station 2 on Industrial Park Road. It was noted earlier that the land is in the floodplain, but plans are to raise up the area to allow for safe construction.
The council passed a resolution to apply for a non-matching grant up to $50,000 to help make improvements to the Minnie Harris and Lake Harrison parks improvement project that includes the addition of restrooms and a barrier free playground for handicapped persons.
Council member Linda DeWald, chair of the council's Internal Affairs Committee, earlier gave a lengthy report on parks and recreation activities.
She said the Kiwanis Bark Park is coming along nicely. The fencing is complete and the play equipment has been delivered. It will be installed as soon as possible. The area where dirt work occurred is being seeded with grass. Rules are being finalized for signs that will be posted in locations for different dogs.
An E-game tournament at the Youth Center was held Saturday, Sept. 21, with 40 persons participating.
There is a new team basketball league called Be Elite Basketball for 5th and 6th graders from area schools. There are 300 kids on 40 teams. There are six Harrison teams with the rest coming from other schools some as far away as Marshall and Missouri.
The department will be hosting its first disc golf tournament on Oct. 26 using both the Winkler and North Arkansas College courses.
Pickleball league is still growing. The gym is open Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m
Some changes have been made to the 5th and 6th grade tackle football program. The department has partnered with the Hogs Football organization to arrange four game with them along with Berryville to create a more competitive experience for the players. Marty Burlsworth partnered with the program and participants can attend a Razorback football game at the end of the season at no cost.
Soccer, ragball, youth volleyball, flag and tackle football are all activities currently in progress, DeWald concluded.
Tiffany Setchfield, representing the AmeriCorps/Vista program through the North Arkansas Partnership for Health Education (NAPHE), met with committees earlier this month and presented information on the program and how the city could become a cost sharing partner. Vista workers would be assigned to assist the city develop or provide programs for the public. They would not be an employee of the city. However, the city would share in the $12,400 per year cost.
Setchfield returned to the council Thursday night and brought with her Cindy DeWitt of NAPHE who utilizes the Vista program and explained how her worker assists her in her work as Region 2 Prevention Provider Representative.
Mayor Jerry Jackson said the decision would be based on funding availability. Luke Feighert, chief financial officer, said the money would have to come from reserves if the city entered the program this year.
Setchfield said the next cycle for assigning Vista workers will be next June. It was decided to consider participating in the program when budget deliberations begin next month. Setchfield was invited to return at the November council meeting.
In other business the council:
• Placed on its second reading a property maintenance ordinance.
• Read for the first time an ordinance to alter purchasing requirements on items and projects that cost more than $20,000.
• Passed an amendment to an ordinance to allow doing business with city employees. The city is allowed to do business with city employees if that business falls outside the employees’ municipal duties. City clerk Jeff Pratt, also co-owner of Jerry Jackson Realty, would represent the city in the purchase of land on which a proposed recreational complex would be built. Pratt’s name will be added to the list that currently has about 25 other city employees on it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.