The Boone County Quorum Court’s Budget and Finance Committee shelved a proposal last November regarding future storage of county archives. The Boone County Historical Museum is offering archival space at a building it acquired in 2019.
Boone County Historical Museum director Toinette Madison came before the quorum court Tuesday to see if it had made a decision on the offer.
The Boone County Historical Museum received a $100,000 donation to purchase the old Harrison School AM/PM building at Central Avenue and Maple Street and create the John Forrest Archival Center, named for the donor.
Another grant, from the Arkansas Heritage Commission, was dedicated to buy more equipment to digitize records in the museum, such as VHS tapes and cassette recordings.
The archival center will house myriad records from the county’s past.
The Budget and Finance Committee was informed of the center’s availability to house county government records. County Judge Robert Hathaway said at the time that by leasing square footage, each elected official could use it to house their office’s paper documents and records. Each official would be responsible for paying for it out of their budget. He said the total cost would be about $30,000 a year.
Many county records are already being stored at the museum. Some had been stored in out of state facilities, but have been returned to the county and are now in the basement of the Office of Emergency Management Building and in the old jail cells. “This is a chance to keep our records in Boone County,” Hathaway said, at that meeting. He was not present Tuesday night.
Madison said Tuesday night the same offer is on the table. The cost if broken down is about $10 per square foot.
Justices of the peace said they are aware that some county offices need a local place to store old records. Some records can’t ever be thrown away.
Madison said the museum is being assisted by the Arkansas Archives. It is showing the museum how to efficiently store the records on specially designed shelves which will make access to the records easier for officials to locate and retrieve. Staff is also being trained how to preserve and restore older paper documents. The museum currently houses county records that survived the courthouse fire of 1908.
Most records are kept digitally today, so only existing paper documents will need to be stored. Also, some offices have to keep more records than others. Madison assured the justices that the facility would be able to hold all of the county’s old records.
Justice Fred Woehl said it should be up to the department heads to decide what they want to do with their records. The quorum court should not make that decision for them.
More information is needed on what the cost would be for each office if officials want to take advantage of the proposal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.