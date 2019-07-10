LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas State Parks officials say guests will soon see an improved reservation system available later this month.
The parks system has been using two separate products for reservations, but now it will be streamlined into one, a press release said.
To maximize the time used to make the switch, the reservation system will be offline from July 15-29. No future reservations will be taken during this timeframe. Guests who visit a state park during this period and want accommodations during their visit can go to to the desk to inquire and accommodations will be made if available. These reservations must be in person and for same day accommodations.
“I think it will be a more stable reservation system than we’ve had in the past,” said Arkansas State Parks marketing and revenue manager Joe Jacobs. “It will be a lot smoother for the customers and will improve their guest experience.”
The data to be transferred is massive, the release said. For instance, Petit Jean State Park has more than 3,000 reservations already scheduled for the upcoming year. Entering that data by hand is a time-consuming task. However, taking the time to do so will help eliminate problems associated with an electronic transfer, such as double booking. Also, new employees will get a chance to practice putting reservations in the system. All confirmed reservations made before the offline period will still be valid.
“We won’t be utilizing a call center going forward,” said Jacobs. “Once we go live with the new reservation system, guests will call the park directly. This will allow guests to receive the most accurate and timely information about the park when making their reservation.”
Guests who want to make a reservation for the future can do so online or call the park directly starting July 29.
