The National Guard Armory welcomed A Company, 2nd Battalion, 153rd Infantry Regiment to the National Guard Armory on Saturday with a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce, followed by hamburgers and hot dogs grilled by the members of the Harrison Elks Lodge.
Harrison has been without a National Guard Unit since 2017, and the new occupants received a warm welcome from the community. State Rep. Ron McNair, state Sen. Scott Flippo, Harrison Mayor Jerry Jackson, Boone County Judge Robert Hathaway and Harrison Alderman Bill Boswell were present memorialize the event. Elijah Snow appeared on behalf of U.S. Sen. John Boozman and Vanessa Moody delivered a letter from U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton.
Jackson revealed a proclamation that Oct. 19 would officially be known as “A-Company 2nd Battalion 153rd Infantry Day” for Harrison.
Veterans groups and advocates were on hand to participate in the ceremony, including the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Military Officers Association of America, North Arkansas College, the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Veterans Memorial of Boone County, University of Arkansas ROTC and Goodwill.
The National Guard was established by the Militia Act of 1903, an act that provided federal funding for equipment to state militias and empowered the president of the United States to call upon the Guard when needed.
The 39th is primarily an infantry brigade organized to provide wartime missions in maneuver, field artillery, reconnaissance, intelligence, engineering and medical operations as well as maintenance, signal support and transportation activities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.