The Arvest Foundation recently donated $15,000 to Ozark Share & Care, a local nonprofit organization that helps reduce food insecurity in Harrison and surrounding communities in Boone County.
Ozark Share & Care provides emergency food through a self-serve pantry, meals through the organization’s Sharing Kitchen and sack lunches for children whose schools are temporarily closed. During the outbreak of COVID-19, Ozark Share & Care is continuing to serve the needs of those in the community who face food insecurity. The organization has established additional safety guidelines to help protect the individuals and families it serves, staff, donors and volunteers.
“We are extremely grateful for this generous gift, which comes at a time when we are working to serve an increased need in our area,” said Joy Prater, executive director of Ozark Regional Share & Care Program. “Our donors and volunteers are critical to our mission, now more than ever, and we are very appreciative of the way our community has continued to pull together during this time.”
“Reducing hunger in the communities we serve is a long-standing priority for Arvest, and Ozark Share & Care certainly helps fulfill that need in many ways,” said Scott Tennyson, market president of Arvest Bank in Harrison. “During these unprecedented times, community commitment is our call to action, so we hope this donation will go a long way in serving many, many people in our area.”
Prater told the Daily Times that the organization’s thrift store has been closed for a month, so there has been no income.
Some individuals in the community have donated money to Share & Care and that has helped keep a lot of food moving.
The volunteer base for the Sharing Kitchen has remained steady, so they are still moving 100 or so meals a day on the weekends.
The Arvest donation was something of a surprise and came at a time when it was needed.
“The money from Arvest is going to help keep us afloat and keep the food bills paid,” Prater said.
