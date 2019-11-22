The Harrison Board of Education recognized student athletes who compete in Special Olympics at Tuesday night’s regular monthly meeting.
The athletes who were able to attend the meeting first led the Pledge of Allegiance, then Superintendent Dr. Stewart Pratt asked Amber Likes, district due process specialist, to explain what the athletes do.
Likes explained that there were 46 competitors this year.
“It’s our largest group yet,” she said.
The first event was bowling in October and 19 participants qualified to go to state competition. She said 12 of them will be able to make the trip.
She said it was the first time to her knowledge that Harrison will have athletes competing at the state level.
Likes went on to say there are several more events upcoming and she invited the board and audience to go out and support the athletes.
Pratt then presented the athletes with certificates of achievement.
In other business, Susan Gilley, executive director federal programs and instructional technology, presented the 2020-2021 school calendars for both licensed and classified staff.
She said that calendar is fairly similar to the current calendar with the exception that classes will be dismissed early six days next year as opposed to four this year.
Those days allow staff to perform professional learning and communities, as well as giving teachers some embedded time to examine test scores and lesson plans.
The last Wednesday of every month that doesn’t have a week-long holiday
The calendar allows school to start as early as legal in August and end before Memorial Day. It gives staff and students two weeks off for Christmas and a week for Thanksgiving. Gilley said they had tried to arrange to have Good Friday off, but it falls in 2021 on the Friday following spring break. That could be a problem as teachers and students prepare for spring testing.
Pratt asked Beca Crow, licensed staff Personnel Policy Committee chairman, and George Espinoza, classified staff PPC chairman, if they had any input into the calendars.
Crow said she was at first concerned for parents regarding childcare on the days when classes are dismissed early, but she said she was told the district is writing a grant to help with that.
Both Crow and Espinoza approved the calendars as presented and the board unanimously adopted them.
The board met in executive session about personnel and returned to follow Pratt’s recommendation to hire:
• Jessica Hoyt as a cook at the Middle School effective Oct. 21. She replaces Brenda Keeter.
• Shawneika Clayborn as cook at Eagle Heights Elementary effective Nov. 15. It’s a new position.
The board also accepted resignation or retirement of:
• Kevin Wages, Middle School custodian, effective Nov. 22.
• Regina Anderson, paraprofessional at Eagle Heights Elementary, effective Nov. 12.
• Gordon Peters, bus driver, effective Nov. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.