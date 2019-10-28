Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has entered her appearance to defend the constitutionality of an $18 fee on residents’ property taxes for the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality.
Deputy AG Olan W. Reeves recently filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit regarding the $18 fee that was filed in Carroll County.
The lawsuit is one of six filed in the Ozark Mountain Solid Waste District, which consists of Baxter, Boone, Carroll, Marion, Newton and Searcy counties.
The district board of directors voted in 2012 to default on the bonds due to a lack of revenue. Soon after, the district filed for federal bankruptcy protection, but that was denied.
Bank of the Ozarks (now Bank OZK), acting as trustee for the bond holders, filed suit against the district in Pulaski County Circuit Court, where Judge Tim Fox ruled in favor of the trustee and a and a receiver, Little Rock lawyer Geoffrey Treece, was appointed to file a report.
Treece’s report recommended the $18 fee be collected on every residential and business property in the district until bond holder are paid off, which could be almost 20 years. Fox approved the report and ruled that tax collectors across the state collect that fee. That led to court proceedings in the Ozarks.
The bulk of the lawsuits are the same, but the plaintiffs are individual residents of each county. Fayetteville lawyers Matt Bishop and Wendy Howerton filed all six suits. The plaintiff in Carroll County is Paul Summers.
Each of the suits alleges the court-ordered $18 fee collected on business and residential property taxes is actually a tax and an illegal exaction. They ask the court to block collection of the fee, which is at present used to pay back investors who bought bonds used to purchase the now-defunct NABORS landfill.
Once bond holders are paid off, the ADEQ will then collect the fee to pay for permanent closure of the NABORS landfill near the Three Brothers community in northern Baxter County.
Special language attached to the state legislature’s appropriation to fund ADEQ allows the agency to spend money from the landfill post-closure trust fund to permanently close a landfill that has become insolvent, has filed for bankruptcy protection or is unable to meet its debt obligations.
But it also authorizes ADEQ to recover those costs from the solid waste district members in a civil action.
In the motion to dismiss the Carroll County suit, Reeves argues that the appropriation bills passed by the legislature are constitutional because they all deal with only one agency. Other actions the plaintiff cites were ones that dealt with numerous agencies and were found unconstitutional.
The plaintiff also argues that the legislation wasn’t published at length, but Reeves argues that the appropriation aren’t required to be added to Arkansas code and are available on the General Assembly’s website before they are even voted on in committee.
The case is set for a hearing at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at the Carroll County Courthouse in Berryville, online court records show.
