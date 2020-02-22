Aunt Bea’s Food to Go is not your average restaurant.
Aunt Bea’s is located in a food truck in the Younes Shopping Center next to Bumper to Bumper Auto Parts at the intersection of Hwy. 62/65 and the Bypass. Chef Michael Kemper cooks a “mean” burger. He’s been cooking for 40 years and loves every minute of it.
Thirty years ago, he moved to Harrison and was the chef at the 24-hour Dot’s Restaurant. “I talked Dot into serving prime rib and it was well received,” he said.
Three years ago he suffered a stroke and said he can’t do sit down restaurant service any more. “But I don’t want to just sit at home and do nothing, and since I love to cook for people, this is what I do Monday-Friday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.”
He was so busy a few Fridays ago, that he was exhausted and had to close at 12:30. “I know that disappointed a lot of people but I prepared 14 orders all at the same time, and I just couldn’t cook one more thing.”
He encourages his customers to call ahead and tell him what time they will be by. “I’ve got a warmer here in case they are late. I made myself a hamburger and left it in the warmer for 2 hours just to see what it would taste like. It was still very delicious. You could taste all the flavors. But I really like for them to pick it up fresh off the grill.”
He is known for the large amount of delicious food for a cheap price. “If you can eat all of it — you are really hungry.”
He has made his own seasoning mix for 40 years and his own salsa recipe.
At the time of this interview, a family from Omaha, Nebraska, was driving through on their way to a soccer tournament in Memphis, Tennessee. They had searched for good places to eat in town, and seen the great reviews for Aunt Bea’s and decided to give it a try. When he realized he didn’t make one of the burgers a double as they requested, (probably because this reporter distracted him) he tried to refund some of their money, but she refused. They were thrilled with the food and the price.
One of the burgers he prepared for the family was a burger, sausage patty, bacon, cheese and a fried egg all on a toasted bun with lettuce, ketchup and mustard.
He prepares all the burgers on pancake griddles. “I don’t charge for my labor,” he said. “If I find out a customer is a ‘first-timer’ I give them a $1 off. And I’ve been known to give a pretty lady a free meal or a golden ticket to someone who’s been really nice.”
He also provides a discount to officers, paramedics and firefighters. “They can have a menu item plus fries and a drink for $3.00,” he said.
"Aunt Bea" didn’t want to brag, but said he’s never had a complaint in the four years he’s had the food truck. "I know they cry when I’m not open, though,” he laughed.
He and his wife Victoria named the business after the Mayberry characters because they liked how people treated others in those days. When he’s too busy to answer the phone, you’ll hear a nice message with the whistling tune of the Andy Griffith Show in the background.
A lot of customers love his club sandwich. “It’s made with chicken that I’ve marinated in my own special sauce, a wonderful ham, bacon and cheese. Now that’s a sandwich,” he laughed.
He doesn’t mind if customers suggest their own concoctions, either. “If I’ve got the ingredients, I’ll make it however you’d like.”
He has traditional hamburgers, three types of cheese plus, blue cheese, mushroom swiss burgers, southwestern, avocados, western, a taco burger, cheese steak, and patty melts.
The $5 meal comes with a burger, fries, onion straws and a dessert. “And it’s so good,” he said. “I also make a taco pizza with 24- hour notice.” He likes to make the beans himself and cook the shell a special way so it is crunchy. And the taco pizza is only $4. “I’m Aunt Bea — it’s going to be good.”
Chef Michael is also very particular about health codes. “I follow the rules. I want my customers to feel safe about the food they are eating. I like to make a show for them to watch while I cook. We visit and have a good time. They can see that I wash my hands and use my gloves. I’m very particular about the rules,” he said.
He is a former Marine and really enjoys cooking for people. Remember to bring cash, because that’s all he accepts and tax is included. Feel free to order ahead by calling (870) 416-0830.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.