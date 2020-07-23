Harrison Mayor Jerry Jackson reported to the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday about the governor’s mask order.
While the Back our Blue rally was going on Friday, Police Chief Chris Graddy was reaching out to other law enforcement agencies about the mask policy so the city and Boone County could be as ready as possible for the beginning of the mandate Monday, Jackson said.
“There were comments by other agencies they would stand against it and that had us concerned,” Jackson said. “That’s not something we do. We don’t stand against the governor’s directives.
“Thursday and Friday, phones were going nuts — Monday, very little. Monday, 90% of people were wearing masks. It was just wonderful. Hopefully this is the turn we’ve all been looking for.”
Local lawyer and board member, Kelsey Bardwell, spoke up online through Google Hangouts and said, “I just wanted to point out something that adds to the city’s side. This is a declared emergency or disaster. People are not taking it into consideration that the governor has a different level of authority when there is a disaster declared. That might help people.”
“Right. That’s true,” Jackson said. “But I’m not sure they will understand that, or they’ll care. But that’s a good point. The people that try to say, ‘he doesn’t have the authority here,’ you know as well as I that he does.”
Board member Gwen Hoffmann said online, “I appreciate your professionalism from the city and county on that response.”
Board chairman Melissa Collins added, “I really appreciate that it came from both departments. I believe that spoke unity and volumes throughout the county.”
“Yes, that’s amazing what they are doing together,” Jackson said. “It’s all good.”
