The Boone County Regional Airport directors unanimously approved Aviation Days in conjunction with the 24th Arkansas Hot Air Balloon State Championship scheduled for Sept. 6-8.
Conventions Visitors Bureau director Matt Bell updated the airport board on the details because the CVB has agreed to organize the event.
“We had been waiting to hear from the FAA if we would receive a waiver to file the paperwork, since we missed the deadline to apply,” Bell said. “The chamber made the decision to get out of the events business and focus on economic development. Our commissioners approved the CVB to organize this event for one year, hoping another organization would take it over after that. But honestly, there are so many groups that participate, that helps a lot. If the event breaks even, we are doing justice to the taxpayers for bringing an event into town for entertainment purposes.”
Bell continued, “We are playing catch up, but it is going to happen. If we fall on our face, at least we tried,” he said. “One of the directors said to me, ‘Don’t let this go away.’ So, it is happening.”
Airport manager Judy McCutcheon said, “Arkansas Helicopters have agreed to give rides on Saturday for $20 a person. That makes it affordable to families.”
Bell said, “The more activities the merrier.”
Rotary of Harrison is organizing the skydiving fundraiser again. Rotarian and airport board member Layne Ragsdale said, “We already have five confirmed jumpers.”
Jump times are being reserved by contacting Ragsdale at (870) 715-9904. Cost is $500 per jumper. If friends and family schedule together, the price is $400 each, as well as $400 for frequent jumpers.
CASA will also sponsor Kids Corner with bounce houses on the airport site. Bell said it is his intention that all the activities for the public to enjoy happen at the airport.
McCutcheon asked the board for permission to name the fly-in scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 7, after local pilot Kendall Fowler who is still recovering from an accident that damaged his spinal cord. “I’ve found a sponsor for the pilots’ lunch. Now we can ask the pilots for donations to help cover Kendal’s medical expenses,” she said.
McCutcheon explained, “Kendall passed his check ride to become the youngest pilot from this airport. He was 18 at the time, then one month later, he fell through a roof and continues to have medical expenses."
The board whole-heartedly agreed. Other events slated for the weekend are still in the planning stages, and will be announced as soon as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.