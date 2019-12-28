Last November, Jasper High School and Kingston High School were among 175 public schools named by the Arkansas Department of Education's Division of Secondary and Elementary Education to share in $6.7 million through its Arkansas School Recognition Program.
The program provides awards to the top 10% of schools that achieve high student performance on the state-required assessments in grades three through 10. Awards also were given to the top 10% of public school that achieve high student academic growth, which includes high school graduation rates. The awards were based on assessment results from the 2018-2019 school year and graduation rates from the 2017-2018 school year.
Schools receiving recognition funds are required to establish a committee to determine how to use the funds. Funds must be used for faculty and staff bonuses, educational equipment and materials, or personnel to assist with improving or maintaining student performance. The committee will include the principal, a teacher and a parent representative.
Reports of how the schools plan to spend the awards were given to the Jasper School District Board of Education at its regular December meeting.
Jasper High School received $23,800. Its committee included principal Jeff Lewis, teacher Brenna Journagan and parent representative Emily Willis.
The money was budgeted for the following items and purposes:
• 20 TI 83+ calculators, $2,000
• High interest books for English room, $300
• Three sets of ThinkBoards for math, $800
• Dry erase markers, $350
• Drone for robotics class, $500
• Instrument repairs, $1,000
• Materials/books for special education, $200
• Sensory chair cushions, Speech, $75
• Virtual reality goggles for history, $30
Total $5,255
Bonuses for all certified and classified staff for Jasper High School, total of 37, $18,545, were also handed out.
Kingston High School received $11,700. Its committee included principal Seth Villines, teachers Tessa Bunch and Cheryl Meyers and parent representative Jennifer Eaton.
The committee made the decision to pay $125 bonuses to all Kingston High School certified and classified employees, totaling $2,625. The committee then surveyed the entire high school staff to decide how to best spend the remaining $9,075 balance. The following items were requested by teachers:
• 20 new books of each of the following titles: Death of a Salesman by Arthur Miller, Brave New Wold by Aldous Huxley and Fahrenheit 451 by Ray Bradbury books
• New class book sets for English
• Circuit Explore Air 2 and accessories
• Screen printing supplies
• Tools including battery operated drills and metal supplies
• Items for enrichment activities
• Tripod and camera bag
• Simulated workplace/economy incentives
• Thermal book binding machine/supplies
• Thermal laminator/supplies
• Electronic drum set
• Two small electronic pianos
• 24 piece band wrist jingle bells instrument percussion set
• 3D printer and supplies
•Filed experience tied to book club/study
• Library books
• Reading incentives
• Awards/character rally supplies
• Student work ethic incentives
• Field experiences for book club/study
• Science laboratory supplies, equipment and furniture
• Robotics and technology-based equipment
• Mathmatics items: Measuring tapes, handheld clinometer, two color counters, 3-D solids manipulative, supplies for classroom projects and coding robots.
