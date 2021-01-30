Harrison Convention and Visitors Bureau executive director Matt Bell said last August that the agency would be planning a bigger and better balloon festival for April after it was postponed. It appears that will happen.
The 25th Annual Arkansas Hot Air Balloon State Championship was scheduled for September, but concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic forced the “difficult decision” to postpone, Bell said.
It was rescheduled for April 16-18. As the 25th anniversary, they hoped to have 25 balloons for the festival. The largest number of balloons entered in the past had been 20.
When the City Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission met Thursday, chair Robin Reeves asked CVB office manager Renée Swanson for an update on festival plans.
“This has been amazing,” Swanson said. “People are ready to get out.”
Swanson said she hadn’t done an official count of balloons, but there were about 35 balloons from five or more states signed up for the April festival with more registrations coming in.
She explained that most balloon pilots can’t offer tethered rides as in the past due largely to the need for physical distancing and the size of balloon baskets, so that has been canceled. The same is true for tandem skydiving and the children’s play area, but helicopter rides are scheduled to be offered.
Swanson said additional prize money that had been allotted for the September festival will remain intact for April.
One balloon team will win $2,500 each day by tossing a bean bag from the balloon and getting closest to a pole in the pasture across from First Baptist Church. If the team is able to capture a ring from the pole, they will win $10,000.
“It’s going to cost us a lot of money, but we will have more balloons in Harrison than we’ve ever had,” Bell said. “If the weather holds out, it will be awesome.”
Reeves asked if the balloon teams scheduled for April are ones that normally come to the festival.
“Only about four of them are our regulars,” Swanson said. “The rest are ones that haven’t been here before, which is exciting.”
Bell said the sheer number of balloons scheduled to be in the festival will be a good show for the community.
“Every year, they come in the week of and you see balloons flying around the sky,” Bell said. “So, 35 of them — that’s going to be awesome.”
