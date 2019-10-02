The Harrison City Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission recently discussed the success of the recent hot air balloon festival, but commissioners also heard about some upcoming Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce events.
The chamber announced earlier this year that it would no longer sponsor festivals and would concentrate on economic development.
The Convention and Visitors Bureau, which the CATPC oversees, stepped in to take over the 24th Arkansas Hot Air Balloon State Championship and Celebration in the Sky festival.
CVB director Matt Bell praised CVB office manager Renée Swanson for taking charge and organizing the event, especially on such short notice. Bell said the balloonists who returned for this year’s event told him organization and communication were better this year than in the past.
“In fact, they gave her a round of applause at their awards ceremony and I thought that was very well deserved,” Bell said.
Chamber president/CEO Bob Largent said he appreciated the CVB for stepping in a doing a good job with the event.
“Absolutely one of the most phenomenal successes in that event in at least the last four years…,” Largent said.
Largent said the chamber will be premiering the video “Welcome Home” at the Lyric Theater on Friday, Oct. 4. He said there was a several-month effort behind the branding video for Harrison and Boone County. He stressed that it wasn’t a chamber activity, but a #believeboonecounty effort.
“The resulting product is absolutely fantastic,” Largent said. He added that it could easily become the single-most important video, recruiting tool and history of Harrison and Boone County.
The video will be shown at 4:30, 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. Friday in conjunction with the Harvest Homecoming festival on the square.
On Tuesday, Oct. 8, the chamber will host the inaugural Economic Development Leadership Summit at the Durand Center. The summit is co-sponsored by WestRock and Wabash National, both of which Largent said have made a “very serious investment” in the summit.
State Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin, state Commerce Secretary Mike Preston and state Agriculture Secretary Wes Ward, along with the five state senators and representatives, will be attending the summit. They will tour the community and both sponsoring industries.
They will also be shown the location for a recreational center complex the city is asking voters to approve in November, as well as two new commercial facilities that are being built on the adjoining 40 acres. He didn’t name the additional facilities, but he said they total more $15 million in investment and one of those projects could see dirt work begin in October.
Following the tour, they will go back to the Durand Center where they will meet with business leaders in the area, as well as some CEOs who don’t yet have facilities in the county, to discuss what Harrison has to offer.
“This is an opportunity for Harrison to demonstrate to this group what Harrison is all about from an economic and business development standpoint,” Largent said.
