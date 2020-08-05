The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed yet another victim: The 25th Annual Arkansas Hot Air Balloon State Championship has been postponed.
Explore Harrison executive director Matt Bell said much discussion and consideration led to moving the festival to April 16-18, 2021.
“Rising concerns for spectator and participant safety due to COVID-19 and partnering events slated for the weekend already being postponed forced this difficult decision,” Bell said.
The event started in 1996. Throughout the life of the event, visitors and balloonists have flocked to the Ozarks from all over the United States. In addition to the crowd favorite hot air balloons, the three days of activities in Harrison has grown to include skydiving, airplane fly-ins, helicopter rides, live concerts and a children’s bounce house zone.
Planning for the 2020 festival, which was scheduled for September, began immediately following the conclusion of the 2019 event. Acknowledging the significance of this year being the 25th annual event, Explore Harrison contributed additional funds to award the winning balloon teams. Each day during the course of competitions, a balloon team would win $2,500.
“This prize money was a significant increase and will remain intact when we are able to award it to the winning pilots in April,” Bell said.
Bell went on to say that the decision was one of the most difficult the agency has had to make.
“During this emotionally stressful time on our community and our country, we tried every available option to keep this amazing event that brings together individuals from all walks of life to celebrate as one on schedule,” Bell said. “We will now plan for a bigger and better event for all to look forward to in April.”
