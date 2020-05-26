Matt Bell and Renee Swanson from the Convention Visitors Bureau met with the Boone ounty Regional Airport board of directors on Tuesday, May 19, for the monthly meeting.
Bell said, “We are all in for the Celebration in the Sky — 25th Anniversary Arkansas Hot Air Balloon State Championship on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 11-13. It will be our 25th year anniversary and we look forward to growing the event.”
Swanson added, “Matt Russell with the Patriot March has talked to us about being included in the festivities since their March event had to be postponed. We are still working out the details. Since it is the 25th year, we hope to have 25 balloons, and this year, if a balloonist gets the bean bag closest to the ring, they will win $2,500. They still have the option of winning a car or the $10,000 jackpot, too.”
Bell said, “With the additional electric and water lines the CVB had installed here at the airport, that should help a lot this year.”
Tethered balloon rides, and a balloon glow are scheduled. Helicopter rides will also be available for a small fee. Free live music with food and retail vendors as well as a beer and wine garden will be part of the event. Children’s inflatables will be sponsored by the Boy and Girl Scouts of Harrison.
Board member Layne Ragsdale added Rotary was planning on hosting the skydiving tandem jumping again this year as a fundraiser.
Another event will be live laser tag on Saturday.
Board chairman Tom Benton said, “It was a lot of fun last year and we had some good reports. So, I look forward to it again.”
Swanson said, “It will be bigger and better.”
For more information visit ExploreHarrison.com/events or call (870) 741-1789.
The airport directors met in person this month while wearing masks and social distancing.
Airport manager Judy McCutcheon said, “It is good to see everyone in person. I like our meetings better when we are together.”
The April minutes and finance reports were approved. Then McCutcheon gave her report.
“The FBO sold 13,309 gallons of Jet-A and 448 gallons of Avgas. FedEx Freight corporate travel had two trips carrying three passengers and purchased 702 gallons of fuel,” she said.
“Southern Airways operated 72 flights for 601 available seats and carried 79 passengers. They had 56 outbound to Dallas, Texas and 23 to Memphis, Tennessee. The load factor was 13% with a competition factor of 100%. Southern purchased 12,567 gallons of fuel. Thank goodness for Southern Airways, or the FBO wouldn’t have sold much aviation fuel,” she said.
The CARES Act awarded the airport money on May 14. “I’m told it was ‘executed’ but not available yet,” McCutcheon said.
Benton asked, “Does that money have to be thoroughly documented?”
“Oh yes,” McCutcheon said. “I plan to wait as long as I can before I draw any down to make sure they make up their mind how they want it done.”
Adam White, project manager for Garver Engineering, reported on the current airport projects. “For the taxiway rehabilitation project, which is your FAA grant, they just finished the seal coating on the north half. They are doing a punch list on that part this afternoon. The stripers will come in next week, weather pending to stripe it and then we can move forward to close out that grant. It looks really good now. We are very pleased with the recent progress they have made. Once we close that grant out with the FAA. we will be able to go and get your 5% reimbursement from the state. On this project that will be around $20,000 that was your 5% match since you’ve been covering that cost thus far.”
White continued, “There was a little progress on the access road project. The North Arkansas College students in the heavy equipment class were able to work a little before their summer break. There may be a few things Eaton [Construction] can do this summer before the college comes back. But the majority of their work has to wait until the college gets finished next fall. Jerry Chism with the state agency is aware of our situation. He knows there will be some delays getting that grant closed out.”
Ragsdale mentioned seeing dirt washed away from that project site during a recent rain storm.
White said he was aware of the problem and had talked to Steve Dillon, the airport maintenance director. “Some sandbags were washed away in the recent rains and dirt was running into the ditches. Technically, it’s the college’s responsibility, but Steve talked to Eaton and they are willing to come and clean that out and replace the sandbags so it doesn’t happen again.”
“We haven’t been very good neighbors,” McCutcheon said.
“It was a mess,” Ragsdale agreed.
