The order in which candidates in the November general election will appear on the ballot in Boone County was recently set by the Boone County Election Commission.
The commission generally puts the names of the candidates in a bowl and draws them randomly for ballot placement.
All voters in Boone County will face the presidential race and two seats in Congress. They will appear in this order (incumbents are marked with an asterisk):
U.S. President/Vice President
C.L. Gammon/Phil Collins — Independent
Joseph R. Biden/Kamala Harris — Democratic
Brock Pierce/Karla Ballard — Independent
Kanye West/Michelle Tidball — Independent
Phil Collins/Billy Joe Parker — Independent
*Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence — Republican
Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente/Darcy J. Richards — Independent
John Richard Myers/Tiara Suzanne Lusk — Life and Liberty
Brian Carroll/Ama Patel — American Solidarity
Gloria La Riva/Sunsil Freeman — Socialism & Liberation
Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy “Spike” Cohen — Libertarian
Howie Hawkins/Angela Walker — Green
U.S. Senate
Rickey Dale Harrington Jr. — Libertarian
*Senator Tom Cotton — Republican
U.S. Congress District 03
Celeste Williams — Democratic
Michael J. Kalagias — Libertarian
*Congressman Steve Womack — Republican
There are two state senate districts in Boone County, but only one senator is up for reelection. Depending on where you live in the county, the following will appear on the ballot:
State Senate District 16
*Senator Breanne Davis — Republican
Boone County has three state representative districts. Depending on where you live in the county, the following races will appear on the ballot
State Representative District 83
*Representative Keith Slape — Republican
State Representative District 98
*Representative Ron McNair — Republican
State Representative District 99
*Representative Jack Fortner — Republican
There are races for city council in three Boone County towns
City of Bergman
Alderman Position 1
*Rex Lovelace
Derek Moore
Alderman Position 2
Natosha Beaver
*Connie Sych
City of Diamond City
Special Election
Recall election for office of mayor
City of Harrison
Alderman Ward 1, Position 2
*Chris Head
Jeremy Ragland
Alderman Ward 2, position 2
Larry Phillips
Dennis King
Alderman Ward 3, Position 2
Robert M. Goulet
James A. Benefiel
City of Valley Springs
Alderman Position 3
Ryan G. Reeves
*Verna J. Milam
Alderman Position 4
Roger Breedlove
*Marlene Milam
Alderman Position 5
Julia Yarbrough
*Stephen Bryant
Unopposed candidates
Names of unopposed candidates for justice of the peace, constables and municipal alderman do not appear on the ballot, but will be declared and certified as winners.
If you live in Diamond City, you will face a special election asking voters whether or not to recall current Mayor Linda Miracle.
There will be four ballot issues upon which voters will make decisions for or against. They are:
• Issue No. 1
(Popular Name)
An Amendment to the Arkansas Constitution Continuing a One-Half Percent (0.5%) Sales and Use Tax for State Highways and Bridges; County Roads, Bridges and Other Surface Transportation After the Retirement of the Bonds Authorized in Arkansas Constitution, Amendment 91
• ISSUE NO. 2
(Popular Name)
A Constitutional Amendment to Amend the Term Limits Applicable to Members of the General Assembly, to be Known as the “Arkansas Term Limits Amendment”
• ISSUE NO. 3
(Popular Name)
A Constitutional Amendment To Amend The Process For The Submission, Challenge, And Approval Of Proposed Initiated Acts, Constitutional Amendments, And Referenda
• Issue No. 6
(Popular Name)
An Act to Amend the Definition of “Practice of Optometry”
The Arkansas Supreme Court recently struck Issue No. 4, which was The Arkansas Citizens' Redistricting Commission Amendment, and Issue No. 5, which was A Constitutional Amendment Establishing Top Four Open Primary Elections and Majority Winner General Elections with Instant Runoffs if Necessary, from the ballot.
Benton said that although they won’t appear on the ballot, she was told by state officials that the other issues will still be numbered the same as before Issue No. 4 and Issue No. 5 were removed.
Didn't any candidates run for council positions or treasurer?
