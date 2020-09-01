8.26 ElectComm-WEB.jpg

James L. White/Staff

Boone County election coordinator Beckie Benton (far right) records ballot positions as Election Commission members (from left) Arlon Hickman, chairman John Cantwell and Lavonne McCullough draw candidates’ names.

The order in which candidates in the November general election will appear on the ballot in Boone County was recently set by the Boone County Election Commission.

The commission generally puts the names of the candidates in a bowl and draws them randomly for ballot placement.

All voters in Boone County will face the presidential race and two seats in Congress. They will appear in this order (incumbents are marked with an asterisk):

U.S. President/Vice President

C.L. Gammon/Phil Collins — Independent

Joseph R. Biden/Kamala Harris — Democratic

Brock Pierce/Karla Ballard — Independent

Kanye West/Michelle Tidball — Independent

Phil Collins/Billy Joe Parker — Independent

*Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence — Republican

Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente/Darcy J. Richards — Independent

John Richard Myers/Tiara Suzanne Lusk — Life and Liberty

Brian Carroll/Ama Patel — American Solidarity

Gloria La Riva/Sunsil Freeman — Socialism & Liberation

Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy “Spike” Cohen — Libertarian

Howie Hawkins/Angela Walker — Green

U.S. Senate

Rickey Dale Harrington Jr. — Libertarian

*Senator Tom Cotton — Republican

U.S. Congress District 03

Celeste Williams — Democratic

Michael J. Kalagias — Libertarian

*Congressman Steve Womack — Republican

There are two state senate districts in Boone County, but only one senator is up for reelection. Depending on where you live in the county, the following will appear on the ballot:

State Senate District 16

*Senator Breanne Davis — Republican

Boone County has three state representative districts. Depending on where you live in the county, the following races will appear on the ballot

State Representative District 83

*Representative Keith Slape — Republican

State Representative District 98

*Representative Ron McNair — Republican

State Representative District 99

*Representative Jack Fortner — Republican

There are races for city council in three Boone County towns

City of Bergman

Alderman Position 1

*Rex Lovelace

Derek Moore

Alderman Position 2

Natosha Beaver

*Connie Sych

City of Diamond City

Special Election

Recall election for office of mayor

City of Harrison

Alderman Ward 1, Position 2

*Chris Head

Jeremy Ragland

Alderman Ward 2, position 2

Larry Phillips

Dennis King

Alderman Ward 3, Position 2

Robert M. Goulet

James A. Benefiel

City of Valley Springs

Alderman Position 3

Ryan G. Reeves

*Verna J. Milam

Alderman Position 4

Roger Breedlove

*Marlene Milam

Alderman Position 5

Julia Yarbrough

*Stephen Bryant

Unopposed candidates

Names of unopposed candidates for justice of the peace, constables and municipal alderman do not appear on the ballot, but will be declared and certified as winners.

If you live in Diamond City, you will face a special election asking voters whether or not to recall current Mayor Linda Miracle.

There will be four ballot issues upon which voters will make decisions for or against. They are:

• Issue No. 1

(Popular Name)

An Amendment to the Arkansas Constitution Continuing a One-Half Percent (0.5%) Sales and Use Tax for State Highways and Bridges; County Roads, Bridges and Other Surface Transportation After the Retirement of the Bonds Authorized in Arkansas Constitution, Amendment 91

• ISSUE NO. 2

(Popular Name)

A Constitutional Amendment to Amend the Term Limits Applicable to Members of the General Assembly, to be Known as the “Arkansas Term Limits Amendment”

• ISSUE NO. 3

(Popular Name)

A Constitutional Amendment To Amend The Process For The Submission, Challenge, And Approval Of Proposed Initiated Acts, Constitutional Amendments, And Referenda

• Issue No. 6

(Popular Name)

An Act to Amend the Definition of “Practice of Optometry”

The Arkansas Supreme Court recently struck Issue No. 4, which was The Arkansas Citizens' Redistricting Commission Amendment, and Issue No. 5, which was A Constitutional Amendment Establishing Top Four Open Primary Elections and Majority Winner General Elections with Instant Runoffs if Necessary, from the ballot.

Benton said that although they won’t appear on the ballot, she was told by state officials that the other issues will still be numbered the same as before Issue No. 4 and Issue No. 5 were removed.

