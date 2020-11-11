The Boone County Election Commission met Monday, viewing and approving some provisional ballots cast during the 2020 General Election.
If there is an irregularity in a voter’s status when they go to the polls, they are given a paper ballot to cast as a provisional and it’s up to the commission to decide whether it should be counted.
Election coordinator Beckie Benton went over the handful of such ballots cast on election day at polling places.
Five ballots were cast by voters who registered after the Oct. 5 deadline. They were not counted.
Two more ballots weren’t counted because the voters were registered in another county in Arkansas, but didn’t transfer registration to Boone County in time. They weren’t counted either.
Another ballot was cast by a woman who said she always votes, but officials could not find her registration in the entire system, while two more were cast by voters who weren’t registered anywhere in the state. None were counted.
Two more were in removeable status because they hadn’t voted in the past eight years and another was inactive for the same reason. They weren’t counted.
However, one was cast by a voter who didn’t have a picture ID, but signed the verification form to swear to their identity. Benton said there was no clear reason why another ballot had been flagged as provisional. Both were counted.
Of the more than 1,300 absentee ballots cast, 15 had no photo ID and 13 contained no voter statement.
Of that 28, four had responded to cure those deficiencies by the Monday deadline. Each one of them were counted.
The votes were recorded and will be added to the total votes cast so results can be certified when the commission meets again Friday, Nov. 13.
Benton said there were a few absentee ballots sent to military personnel overseas that hadn’t been returned. The deadline for having them returned is Friday, so certification can’t take place until then.
