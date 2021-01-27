LITTLE ROCK — A lawsuit filed by bar and restaurant owners against state health officials challenging the 11 p.m. mandated closing time was dismissed Tuesday, online court records show.
The lawsuit was filed Jan. 17 in Pulaski County Circuit Court by more than 20 restaurant and bar owners in Fayetteville and Rogers against state Health Secretary Dr. José Romero, Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Doralee Chandler, director of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission.
The suit challenged the state issued directive of Nov. 19 that said bars, nightclubs and restaurants had to close at 11 p.m. until after the first of the new year. The directive was updated on Dec. 31 to extend the date to Feb. 3.
The plaintiffs alleged that the state’s own records showed that the lowest number of active COVID-19 cases by associated activity in the state was among bars, while the highest number was among public schools.
The plaintiff’s claimed that the majority of a bar’s business is between 10:30 p.m. and 1:45 a.m. They said it would be like regulating a hotel business from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. or a church from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The lawsuit said that both Hutchinson and Romero had told reporters at press conferences that data didn’t support bars as a source of infection. It asked the court to declare the directives unconstitutional and to hold any citations written for violating the directives as null and void.
On Tuesday, Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffin dismissed the suit. He ruled that there was no due process violation or any other violation under the law.
“The Court finds that public health and safety is a legitimate governmental interest which the existing coronavirus pandemic threatens, and is a rational basis for the challenged Executive Order and Directive,” Griffin ruled.
At a press briefing Tuesday, Hutchinson was asked for comment on the ruling and if the state had any plans to extend the curfew past Feb. 3.
“I’m glad that Judge Griffin made the ruling that he did today, consistently following the law on that,” the governor said.
Hutchinson said he understood that bar owners faced a challenge with a curfew, but a rising number of cases of the virus made the early closing necessary.
“As to whether that will be extended beyond the current time frame in early February, that remains to be seen,” Hutchinson said. “We will continue to watch that.”
