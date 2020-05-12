LITTLE ROCK — Many people have been asking about the future of summer youth team sports. Gov. Asa Hutchinson said an announcement on that matter will be made Wednesday, May 20.
At a Harrison Parks and Recreation Commission meeting in late April, Parks director Chuck Eddington told Parks and Recreation Commission members that no date had been set for the start of team league sports for the coming year. He said they have extended sign-ups for leagues almost two months longer.
He proposed canceling summer leagues this year and giving people refunds. Then, the department could offer softball and baseball camps in which people only pay as they participate.
At a press briefing Tuesday afternoon, Hutchinson said he would make an announcement about whether or when league sports would be allowed to begin.
In addition, he said health officials are also working on a decision point regarding opening of bars.
The state allowed restaurants to open at 33% capacity beginning this week. Restaurants that serve alcohol were allowed to sell alcohol, but any bar that might be in the establishment had to remain closed for the time being. The same went for live entertainment.
Hutchinson said an announcement about bar openings would be made Monday, May 18.
When asked how the state would be able to police restrictions on bars, the governor said it would first be up to the bar owner to make sure the business meets restrictions, then it would be up to Arkansans to be responsible in their behavior to avoid another spike in positive coronavirus cases.
Hutchinson said Tuesday afternoon that 121 more positive cases of the virus were reported over the previous 24 hours.
He explained that 21 of those cases came from correctional units and that 27 of the remaining 100 cases were from St. Francis County, where a federal prison is located.
There have been numerous positive cases reported in that prison, but the latter 27 came from the surrounding community.
The newly reported cases Tuesday afternoon brought the total in Arkansas to 4,164. There were 59 patients hospitalized and one additional death was reported for a total of 95.
