Harrison attorney Kelsey Bardwell has been admitted to the inaugural class of the Public Service Academy, according to the Arkansas Bar Association and the Clinton School of Public Service.
The Public Service Academy was established to provide service minded lawyers the tools they need for service in both elected office and as volunteers. The academy is believed to be the third program sponsored by a bar association in the United States following North Carolina (2017) and Tennessee (2018).
Bardwell and the other selected individuals will participate in two training sessions. The first, in mid-November, will be held in Little Rock and the second, in mid-January, will be in Fayetteville.
“Public service has always been an interest of mine,” Bardwell said in a statement. “Our area is blessed to have amazing representatives, so we are in good hands.
“While my life is too hectic to run for office any time soon (four kids and a busy job), I admit that someday, I would love to serve in some capacity.
“I applied for the non-partisan Public Service Academy through the Arkansas Bar Association because I believe that the people I will meet and the lessons I will learn will enhance my understanding of our current and future leadership in Arkansas. As an attorney, I understand the importance of drafting good, clear legislation. Otherwise, the statutes and their meanings are litigated at a great cost to our citizens. I’m excited for the opportunity,” she concluded.
Bardwell has been the managing partner of Sprott, Golden, & Bardwell since December 2014. Prior to earning a Juris Doctor from the University of Arkansas School of Law in 2012, she earned a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Arkansas Sam Walton College of Business in Fayetteville and a bachelor’s degree in management and marketing from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri.
She practiced in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for two years and then returned home to Arkansas in 2014. Bardwell is a native of Harrison and has a passion for her community. She is a member of the Task Force on Race Relations, Rotary, sits on the Harrison Planning Commission and serves on the board for the Chamber of Commerce.
She was named Rising Star by the Harrison Chamber of Commerce in 2018, and Harrison’s 20 under 40 professionals to watch. She was appointed in 2017 by Gov. Asa Hutchinson to serve on the State Review Committee for Historic Preservation. Bardwell is licensed to Practice law in Arkansas and Oklahoma.
Others appointed to the academy include:
• Westley Ashley, Little Rock
• Caleb Baumgardner, El Dorado
• Kandice Bell, White Hall
• Kelly Brown, Dumas
• S. Taylor Chaney, Arkadelphia
• Cara Boyd Connors, Little Rock
• Tyler R. Farrar, Springdale
• Amy Freedman, Texarkana
• Pam Percefull Hathaway, Little Rock
• Jera Houghtaling, Fayetteville
• Alexander Jones, Little Rock
• Tabitha Lee, Little Rock
• Lauren Manatt, Sheridan
• Skye Martin, North Little Rock
• Joey H. McCutchen, II, Fort Smith
• Mary “Molly” McGowan McNulty, Little Rock
• Jeffrey H. Moore, Little Rock
• Meredith Moore, Little Rock
• Dequeshia Prude, Fayetteville
• Brenda Simpson, Hot Springs
• Dusti Standridge, Fort Smith
• Judge Sam Terry, Fort Smith
• Wendy Scholtens Wood, Little Rock
