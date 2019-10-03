The Kiwanis Community Bark Park is taking shape and could be open soon.
Harrison Parks director Chuck Eddington first broached the idea of a dog park in late January at a Parks and Recreation Commission meeting.
He said Mayor Jerry Jackson had visited a dog park in another city and wanted to try one in Harrison. Eddington set about trying to find grants to make it happen after he got input from community members who were excited about the idea.
Grant funding fell through, but the Harrison Kiwanis Club stepped up with a donation for fencing and equipment, the two main expenses. It is located on property the city already owned to the south of the Harrison School bus garage.
Eddington told the City Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission last week that progress is now visible. Fencing is in place and the opening is in the near future.
“The equipment is here, so we’ll be looking at putting that in,” he said. The next step will be sowing seed and to get some grass grown before a formal ribbon cutting to open the facility.
Eddington earlier last month gave the Parks Commission a presentation for a possible addition to the after-school program at the Brandon Burlsworth Youth Center for next year.
Eddington said the department is feeling some competition from other after school programs, so they are considering keeping the pool open through September for after-school swimming.
That would give kids participating a chance to swim for an hour or so after school. In addition, the pool could be open for more birthday parties.
“In the first two days we open up pool registration for birthday parties, we’re 99% booked,” he said.
They would close the pool in early October when temperatures usually start to cool down. That would mean leaving the pool open a little longer, but it wouldn’t require as much chlorine to treat the water with fewer bodies in it than when open to the general public.
The number of lifeguards required would depend on the number of kids attending. In addition, students hired as lifeguards for the summer could work at the Youth Center after school because the pool wouldn’t be open until school is out. The pool would still be closed on the weekends with the exception of pool parties.
So, Eddington said, the cost to the department to keep the pool open longer wouldn’t be too great.
Commissioners asked Eddington to put together some estimates of costs to keep the pool open longer and he agreed to present those figures in October.
