If you’ve been waiting for that place to take your dog to run free for a little while, the time could be near.
Harrison Parks director Chuck Eddington recently told the Parks and Recreation Commission that fencing around the new facility will start going up next week
Harrison Mayor Jerry Jackson earlier this year asked Eddington to consider developing a dog park, a place where people can take dogs to safely roam without leashes. Eddington did just that and found there was a lot of community support.
He applied for a grant, but the best proposal was put off until 2020. So, he set about trying to raise money.
Eddington said he is a Kiwanian and the club had been talking about what projects it wanted to tackle in the future.
He took the dog park idea to the Kiwanis board of directors. He said they were eager and willing to help with a $25,000 donation.
The park is set to be located across the street from the Harrison School bus garage near the Anstaff Soccer Complex and will be called the Kiwanis Community Bark Park.
The park will be 125-feet by 125-feet with five-foot chain link fencing surrounding it. It will also be separated into two sections to accommodate both large and small dogs.
Eddington said there will be water on both sides to allow dog owners to easily hydrate their pets.
Public Works director Wade Phillips said a service line has been installed. Plumbing will then be run to accommodate faucets on both sides.
The entry will include a holding pen of sorts where dog owners can let dogs off leashes before going through another gate and into the actual park. That will help ensure dogs don’t get loose and everyone will be able to feel safe.
Eddington told Parks commissioners last week that fencing for the facility will begin after Sept. 1.
Commissioners had been warned that the area on the banks of Crooked Creek is prone to flooding. Debris in those flood waters has been known to destroy some structures at the Soccer Complex and could wash away both fencing and posts.
Eddington said sleeves will be set in concrete and fence posts will go in the sleeves. That way, potential flood waters would only wash away the fencing and not the concrete foundations, thus reducing the cost of replacement.
Eddington and fellow Kiwanian Richard Hart were looking over the park site Thursday to determine the best place for signage identifying the facility and posting the rules for use.
Eddington also said equipment for the interior of the park has been ordered and the department is planning a ribbon cutting in the near future.
