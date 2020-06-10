Harrison City Council standing committees are set to meet Thursday night at the Brandon Burlsworth Youth Center and removing barricades on Grandview Avenue and Crestview Avenue is on the agenda for discussion.
Records show the Harrison Board of Realtors has requested the barricades be removed. They have an office in the area and in the past had to put large rocks in the yard of the office to prevent people from driving around the barricades.
The two streets are behind the Meadow Park Plaza, which former Mayor Jeff Crockett developed. He had agreed in 2000 to have barricades put up on both Grandview and Crestview at their intersections with Meadowmere after residents requested it.
The issue last arose in 2014.
At the time, the Crockett Trust also owned the street property, but was in the process of deeding the streets to the city, making it a council matter.
The council at the time showed some interest in removing the barricades. Police and fire departments heads were in favor because it would make it easier for them to access residences in the neighborhood.
But residents in the area objected to the move, fearing it would increase traffic on the residential streets.
Glen Baughman, one property owner in the subdivision, addressed aldermen in 2014, saying there had been no problems getting emergency vehicles into the area.
The council took no action at the time and the matter hasn’t come up seriously again.
The meeting Thursday will be at 6 p.m. The council had been meeting by either Zoom or Facebook Live during March and April, but they held May meetings at the JPH Conference Center on the North Arkansas College South Campus in order to be in person and to practice social distancing.
Mayor Jerry Jackson said the Brandon Burlsworth Youth Center was chosen because there is still a need for distancing and the JPH Center was already booked for the night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.