Barricades that have been in place for years in Ozark Meadows subdivision may be removed. That was an issue that recently came before Harrison City Council committees
The residents originally requested the barricades to prevent through traffic to the growing development of commercial businesses at that time.
Now the vacant area between those businesses and the neighborhood has become a nuisance, according to the businesses that have grown up around it over the decades. They would like the barricades at Grandview Avenue and Crestview Avenue to be removed and traffic resume through the area.
Many council members did not know the history of the area, but Linda DeWald showed an understanding why the residents wanted the area blocked.
Wade Phillips, chief of city operations, said the city needs more alternate routes to take traffic off of overburdened US 65. But DeWald asked if doing so meant sacrificing a neighborhood.
Council members agreed that no action would be taken without allowing residents for the subdivision to comment.
