Several residents of the Ozark Meadows subdivision addressed members of the Harrison City Council on Thursday night defending the long standing barricades on Grandview and Crestview avenues saying that the city made them permanent 20 years ago to prevent increased traffic through the neighborhood. After hearing from others calling for their removal, the members of the Resources and Policy Committee took no action and the matter will not be put on the agenda of the regular council meeting set for June 25.
The council held its regular monthly committee meetings at the Brandon Burlsworth Youth Center because there is still a need for social distancing in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The council held its last meeting at the JPH Center on the south campus of North Arkansas College, but it was already booked for the night. Council members wanted the meeting to be held openly in a large enough venue so the public could attend and make comments.
The two streets are behind the Meadow Park Plaza, which former Mayor Jeff Crockett developed. He had agreed in 2000 to have barricades put up on both Grandview and Crestview at their intersections with Meadowmere after residents requested it.
At the time, the Crockett Trust also owned the street property, but was in the process of deeding the streets to the city, making it a council matter.
The council at the time showed some interest in removing the barricades. Police and fire department heads were in favor because it would make it easier for them to access residences in the neighborhood.
But residents in the area objected to the move, fearing it would increase traffic on the residential streets.
Glen Baughman, one property owner in the subdivision, addressed the council in 2014, saying there had been no problems getting emergency vehicles into the area. The council took no action at the time and the matter hasn’t come up seriously again until recently.
The Harrison Board of Realtors made the most recent request that the barricades be removed. It has an office on Meadowmere and in the past had to put large rocks in the yard of the office to prevent people from driving around the barricades. Harrison Public Works, Fire and Police departments agreed that the barricades could and should come down.
Baughman returned to the council on the matter Thursday bringing with him documentation about the barricades' history, a drawing of the area and a recent petition signed by 26 neighbors requesting the barricades remain in place.
In February 2000, action was taken to keep the barricades in place permanently. "To me permanently means forever," Baughman said. But the issue arose again in 2014, and the council took no action.
Hollie Pierce, Harrison Board of Realtors executive director, said she works at the office full-time. The barricades are overgrown, and traffic has to turn around there. She said the barricades don't affect its business, it’s a safety concern, she said. "People don't know it's blocked off."
She also complained of vandalism and the homeless congregating in the area. Opening the street and adding more lighting might help resolve those problems, she said.
Jonathan Dezort said he lives at the corner of Ozark Drive and Crestview Avenue. He said he grew up in the neighborhood playing with and riding bikes with his friends. He said his late grandfather and neighbors fought hard for those barricades for the children's safety. He said he now owns his late grandparents' house and thinks the barricades should continue to keep today's neighborhood children safe.
Baughman said the neighborhood consists of 49 homes, a 23-unit apartment building, three townhouses, four four-plexes and a duplex. He said he estimates 160 people including children live there. "And remember, a building can be replaced, but kids can't be replaced. That's the reason why we do not want the traffic through that area."
John O'Dell said he has an insurance office on Meadowmere. Traffic is not important to him, he said, but noted the continued growth of commercial activities in the area. He said the barricades are inappropriate. GPS directions take people searching for his office to Walmart Drive, and to the two barricaded streets. "I think they cause a safety hazard, not by being there, but by not allowing those residents to come out on a safe area to access the highway."
Joe Cecil has lived in the neighborhood since 1977. He said a dead end street sign is needed at Crestview and leave the barricades in place.
Council member Mitch Magness said the street is permanent, too. It was intended to be a street. Why not remove the street? He questioned if there have been any traffic accidents that can be attributed to the barricades preventing access to the traffic from accessing US 65 at the signal light at Walmart Drive.
Jasi Dezort said the neighborhood has been there before any businesses. Taking down the barricades won't do anything, but create more traffic.
Council member Linda DeWald said she was involved in the matter back in 2014 as fire chief and supported the residents' requests for the barricades. She said the barricades have become hideous. "I do not agree to taking them down or opening the street." She said she favors developing cul-de-sacs. Save the neighborhood or come up with a better solution, but not at the cost of the neighborhood, she said.
After 45 minutes of discussion, there was a call for a motion to from a committee member to forward the matter on for final resolution by the full council, but none was made.
