The Harrison City Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission recently voted to approve some requests for funding, including renovation of bathrooms at the Harrison Roundup Club rodeo arena.
Convention and Visitors Bureau director Matt Bell said the CVB started working with the club a few months ago on priorities of necessary improvements.
The club sought bids and submitted a prioritized list for commissioners to consider. The list included:
• $23,023 for renovating the area under the south concession stand into handicapped-accessible restrooms for men and women.
• $15,965 to upgrade lighting in the rodeo arena to LEDs to replace lights installed in the 1960s.
• $7,100 to replace the sub-floor and install vinyl laminate flooring in the south concession stand.
The requests were independent of one another.
“They’re not asking for all or nothing,” Bell said.
Bell said his choice for funding would be lighting upgrade, but the club prioritized bathrooms first. Commissioners agreed that poor quality restroom facilities don’t attract visitors.
Commissioners asked Bell what the CVB could afford to do. He said the money would come from Attraction and Development funds and there was more than enough in that account to pay for all improvements.
However, he cautioned that Harrison Parks director Chuck Eddington would likely be coming to the CATPC later this year with a request for site improvements at ball fields. The commission had earlier approved $14,000 for updates at the airport and up to $10,000 for the Natural State, Natural Art mural project. So, Bell recommended conservatism for the time being.
Commissioners approved funding for bathroom upgrade.
The Northwest Arkansas District Fair board requested $2,500 to help with the District Fair and the Crawdad Days Music Festival. The fair board has taken over the festival from the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce for the first time this year.
Commissioners noted that the fair board has asked for very little in facility upgrades. Larry Sexton, CVB director of sales, said the fair board hopes to make some money on Crawdad Days and use that money to fix up buildings.
Commissioner Phillip Wood said there is a distinct possibility that the Fairgrounds will be utilized more in the future, so the commission should consider helping out more.
Commissioners voted unanimously to approve the $2,500.
The Junior Auxiliary of Harrison requested $1,000 for a disc golf tournament. Money would be used for initial funding, as well as prizes and T-shirts.
Facilities at Winkler Logistics and North Arkansas College would be utilized for the March 14 event.
The application said many disc golfers don’t realize that Harrison has two separate courses and it could bring the players back in the future as well.
Commissioners acknowledged that the sport is growing and could be a new avenue of attraction for the city.
“Nothing ventured, nothing gained,” Mary Jean Creager said.
Bell said projections didn’t indicate a lot of return on the CATPC’s investment and commissioners voted to fund the first tournament at $500.
The Rand Rodeo Company requested $2,000 to help fund the Arkansas Family Rodeo set for May 8 and 9.
Bell said Rand has been good to work with in the past and has always provides a report of attendance and performance after the event.
Commissioners voted to fund the rodeo at the full request.
Kiwanis of Harrison requested $500 to help bring a circus to town, although the date wasn’t specified. Commissioners agreed to that full amount.
Brothers of the Third Wheel requested $1,500 to help with the Central States Regional Trike-in scheduled for June 10-13. The application estimated the event would attract 300 people from outside Boone County and see 150 motel rooms rented.
Bell said the group has come to Harrison for several years and has become a partner with the CVB in the motorcycle tourism industry.
Commissioners voted to fund that request as well.
