An ordinance establishing the organization, management and rules of procedure for the Boone County Quorum Court, along with five ordinances and a resolution appears on the agenda of the Boone County Quorum Court which will meet in regular session at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 12, at the Office of Emergency Management building at 400 East Prospect Avenue.
Ordinances were reviewed during committee meetings last Tuesday after justices of the peace were sworn into office by Boone County Clerk Crystal Graddy. Heath Kirkpatrick joins the quorum court as its newest member representing District 3.
New business includes:
• An appropriation ordinance placing funds from the CARES Act into the proper Fund, sponsored by Justice David Thompson.
• An appropriation ordinance to move funds to pay for computer services within the deputy prosecutor’s office, sponsored by Justice Glenn Redding.
• An appropriation ordinance moving funds received from Ozark Mountain Solid Waste District for 2018 E-Waste into the proper fund, sponsored by Justice Fred Woehl.
• An appropriation ordinance to move funds from the OEM budget to the Road Department budget to reimburse the cost of fuel, sponsored by Justice Woehl.
• An appropriation ordinance to move interest distributed to closed FEMA funds into the Road Department Fund, sponsored by Justice Harp.
• A resolution supporting a grant for the Omaha Fire District, sponsored by Justice James Widner. The Omaha Rural Fire Association has presented plans to purchase a pumper fire truck for the Omaha Fire District. It is seeking from the Arkansas Rural Development Commission a state grant in the amount of $15,000. The Boone County judge or treasurer would be authorized to administer the grant funds.
The ordinance establishing the organization, management and rules of procedure of the quorum court mostly remains unchanged except for the times set for regular monthly business meetings and committee meetings. Both meetings will begin at 6 p.m. on their respective days.
There shall be a regular monthly meeting of all committees on the day that is one week prior to the regular quorum court meeting.
The committee meeting agenda for each month shall list all committees along with the chairperson and members and a list of items up for discussion by each committee. If a committee has no business to discuss it will be passed over. The chairperson or other designated person for each committee shall provide the ordinances or topics for their committee to the county judges office prior to the meeting so the committee agenda may be prepared.
The regular monthly meeting of the quorum court will be held on the second Tuesday of each month at 400 East Prospect in Harrison. The alternate location will be the Boone County Courthouse when necessary.
When a regular meeting of the Quorum Court falls on a recognized county holiday, the meeting shall be held at the same time and place on the next day for which county government offices are open for business.
This ordinance comes with an emergency clause making it in full force and effect from and after its passage and approval.
Also on the agenda is Bob Largent, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce, presenting fourth quarter of 2020 economic development report.
The treasurer’s report from Boone County Treasurer Sandy Carter and the Sheriff’s Report from Sheriff Tim Roberson will be presented to the court.
In keeping with COVID-19 protocols all attendees are required to wear a mask and observe physical distancing.
