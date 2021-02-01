Boone County Sheriff Tim Roberson said his department was on Monday investigating the death of a male subject in Bellefonte over the weekend as a homicide.
Roberson said his office was notified Saturday of the beating death of the victim. He said the victim’s name wasn’t released Monday pending notification of next of kin. He also said two people were being questioned regarding the case.
Roberson said the incident happened at a residence, but no further information was released by press time Monday.
A Harrison Police daily log shows Boone County authorities requested officers watch for two suspects about 5 p.m. Saturday.
About two hours later, Boone County canceled that request after the suspects were taken into custody, the log said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.