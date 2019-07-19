7.19.19-WEB-Rotary Club Meeting and Program1.jpg
Rotary Club Meeting
Ben Milburn (left), with Buffalo River Outfitters, was the program speaker at the recent Rotary Club meeting. The event was held at the Minnie Harris Park near Lake Harrison. Milburn provided tips on canoeing on the Buffalo River. He gave a demonstration on the best paddling methods, talked about safety and how to navigate the rapids and obstacles in the river, and the best methods to balance a canoe while floating. At right is Rotary Club President Matt Bell. Neighbor's Mill catered the event.

Tags

I've been on staff here for 47 years (started when I was 10). I've worked in all the departments (darkroom, newsroom, advertising, pressroom, mailroom and delivery). I was born and raised in Harrison and have lived here all my life.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.