Ben Milburn Speaker for Rotary Club Meeting
Rotary Club Meeting
Ben Milburn (left), with Buffalo River Outfitters, was the program speaker at the recent Rotary Club meeting. The event was held at the Minnie Harris Park near Lake Harrison. Milburn provided tips on canoeing on the Buffalo River. He gave a demonstration on the best paddling methods, talked about safety and how to navigate the rapids and obstacles in the river, and the best methods to balance a canoe while floating. At right is Rotary Club President Matt Bell. Neighbor's Mill catered the event.
Lee Dunlap
I've been on staff here for 47 years (started when I was 10). I've worked in all the departments (darkroom, newsroom, advertising, pressroom, mailroom and delivery). I was born and raised in Harrison and have lived here all my life.
