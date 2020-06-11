The Boone County Quorum Court unanimously approved the re-appointment of Tom Benton to another five-year term on the Boone County Regional Airport Board of Directors on Tuesday.
Airport manager Judy McCutcheon said Benton was named to the board five years ago as a representative of FedEx. She said he is also a pilot and has been a “tremendous asset” for the airport.
“He’s been a big help to me and it’s always great to have a board member that cares about your airport and cares about our county and our city,” McCutcheon said.
The board approved the nomination with little discussion.
Afterward, Benton thanked the entire court for the support it has shown for the airport over the years.
“We’re glad to have the airport here,” County Judge Robert Hathaway said.
