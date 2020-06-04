LITTLE ROCK — Authorities say Northwest Arkansas has become something of a hotspot for the coronavirus as about 57% of newly diagnosed cases announced Thursday came from Benton and Washington counties.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson in a press briefing Thursday said 358 new cases of the virus were reported over the previous 24 hours. Of those, 92 came from Benton County and 111 from Washington County.
That brought the positive cases in Arkansas to 8,425. Nine more deaths were reported for a total of 151. There was a net drop of one hospitalized patient to make 137 Thursday afternoon.
State Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith said there were 4,350 COVID-19 tests administered over the previous 24 hours. That, Smith said, put the state over 12,000 cases for the first three days of June and slightly ahead of schedule to meet the goal of 120,000 tests administered in June.
Of the total number of cases reported so far, 2,355 were active cases. Forty-three of those were in prison facilities, 95 in nursing homes and 2,217 in the community as a whole.
Of the new cases reported, about 50% had Spanish surnames, Smith said.
In showing charts as Hutchinson normally does at press conferences, one showed the state broken down by region into northwest, northeast, southwest, southeast and central. Boone, Carroll, Marion, Newton and Searcy counties are all considered part of the northwest region.
Another chart showed the growth rate in the northwest region was almost non-existent until the state started opening back up on May 4. Since that time, the rate has grown dramatically.
The Arkansas Health Department statistics on Thursday showed:
• Boone County had a total of seven positive cases with three active and no deaths.
• Carroll County showed 29 total, with 16 active and one recorded death.
• Marion County had two total cases with one active and no deaths.
• Newton County showed three total cases, but there were no active cases or deaths.
• Searcy County had a total of seven cases, with none active and no deaths reported.
