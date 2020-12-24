Bernice Williams has a Christmas tree adorned with little, white dolls. But, dolls are not unusual at Bernice’s.
Bernice maintains a Victorian style in her house.
“You can tell that by looking in here,” she says as she motions around the room. “I can’t get enough of it.”
The dolls on the tree are just a handful of the ones Bernice has collected over the years.
She was born Bernice Cunningham in Lead Hill in 1931, the youngest of five children.
“January 9 I will be only 90,” she said, letting loose the laugh that seems to come so easily.
She graduated from Lead Hill High School and went on to achieve a master’s degree in theology through Agape Fellowship. She was the paster at the church in Harrison for 20 years.
That led her to multiple missionary trips overseas, nine of which were to Russia. There are numerous antiques around the house, many of which came from those trips. From a menorah that came from Israel to a needlepoint depiction of The Last Supper from Kuwait, she is happy to share those memories.
She said her family was very poor when she was a child, and she and a sister shared a single doll. That at least partially inspired the doll collection.
“In time, I got one,” she said, “then another, then another.”
She points to the one she says is the oldest, one that belonged to her daughter.
“It’s probably 60 years old,” she recalls.
With all those exotic remnants around the house, the dozens of dolls on the tree surely have some similar significance, right?
“They came from Family Dollar,” she said. “Do you remember when we had it? When they closed out, this was in the close out.”
Since then, the little dolls are a tradition as she decorates the tree. She said it never turns out the same as she starts the process and tries to balance it out for just the right touch.
“But it is definitely Victorian,” she laughs.
