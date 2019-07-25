Nicotine just doesn't come in tobacco, anymore.
Nicotine delivery products are being disguised as pencils, pens and other novelties that appear to be harmless. It is also appearing in such things as candy suckers. These are in addition to the relatively new electronic cigarettes, and nicotine strips.
All are designed to be used in tobacco-free or smokeless environments that have expanded through new indoor clean air and anti-tobacco policies adopted by governmental bodies, private businesses and schools.
The packaging is also similar to products unassociated with tobacco which makes them even easier to conceal, or stock on store shelves. And in most instances no identification is needed to purchase them, making them easy for minors to buy. They can also be purchased online.
Brenda Patterson is the coordinator for tobacco prevention with the Madison County Health Coalition. She is also a member of Newton County Hometown Health and recently brought samples of these products to a meeting so that educators, health professionals and parents can learn to identify these potentially harmful products.
Spread out on a glass serving tray the various items look like inviting treats or trinkets.
"All are addictive," Patterson said.
In order to continue the stream of future users, some companies market harmless products such as candy or chewing gum in packaging that looks like cigarette packs, snuff containers or tobacco pouches, giving minors the feeling that they are using adult products, thus adding more to the confusion, Patterson said.
Manufacturers are also using fruit flavors and sweeteners in oils used to lace with nicotine and other chemicals in electronic cigarettes. There have been documented instances where batteries in such devices have caught fire. They can be recharged using the USB ports on computers.
Tobacco companies are finding ways to get around the law and education is the only defense against this type of marketing, Patterson explained. She said she was amazed with the realism of some of the products.
