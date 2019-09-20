Boone County Judge Robert Hathaway said Thursday that it will be up to the Quorum Court to decide how to proceed after bids for jail expansion came in higher than expected.
In May, justices of the peace appropriated $1.5 million from the Jail Sales Tax Fund to meet Sheriff Mike Moore's request to expand the Boone County Jail, adding 10 isolation cells (each cell could house two prisoners) and a 25-bed barracks section.
Bids on the project were opened Wednesday afternoon in Hathaway’s office. JPs Bryan Snavely, chairman of the Jail Committee, and Bobby Woods were on hand for the opening.
The first bid came from L.E. Davis Construction, Inc. of Harrison at $1,756,041. The second was from Shields and Associates, Inc. of Little Rock at $1,799,000.
Snavely noted Wednesday that both bids were substantially over appropriated funds. He suggested the county contact Byron Emas, the architect hired to design the expansion.
Hathaway said Thursday morning that the Jail Committee is scheduled to meet Tuesday, Oct. 1.
That committee will make a decision as to what will be recommended to the full quorum court a week later.
It will then be up to justices of the peace to decide to either appropriate additional money for the project or to put it out for bid again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.