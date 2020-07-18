There are tires piling up along the banks of Dry Jordan Creek and it’s not clear how long that might go on.
For about 10 years, the Ozark Mountain Solid Waste District has contracted with Champlin Tire Recycling, Inc of Concordia, Kansas, to collect used tires all across the now-five-county district.
Prior to that, tires had been hauled to Baxter County when the Northwest Arkansas Economic Development District, or EDD, operated the solid waste district. The EDD had contracted with Kenton Treat, who was also chairman of the EDD board of directors, to take tires he then used to build a dam in Baxter County. Treat continued to take tires at the site known as Damco after the permitted number of tires was exceeded and the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality recently finished cleaning up the site.
Most counties in the district operated their own tire recycling programs with Champlin picking them up on a regular schedule. Those programs are funded through grants from ADEQ, although those grants have started to fall short of the entire cost.
Boone County doesn’t operate a program, so Hudson Tire and Battery became the depository for used tires in the county. Champlin has picked up tires there weekly.
Solid waste district board chairman Fred Woehl, also a Boone County justice of the peace, recently informed board members that Champlin has not been paid for the month and won’t return to pick up tires until they are paid.
Woehl said there were about 1,000 tires sitting alongside Dry Jordan on Friday. That’s the average number of tires collected in the county each week.
In the aftermath of lawsuits challenging the $18 fee charged to commercial and residential property owners, the solid waste district’s bank account was frozen.
Plaintiffs in five of the lawsuits in which judges ruled the fee was unconstitutional filed writs of garnishment against the district. The bank account was frozen as a result.
The district has filed motions to quash those writs of garnishment, but the arguments must be made in a hearing before the account might be released. It wasn’t immediately clear on Friday when such hearings might be held.
Woehl said that as a result of the account being frozen, the district can’t pay Champlin. Luke Feighert, Harrison city chief financial officer and accountant for the district, said Champlin’s bill for this month is about $30,000.
The solid waste district board recently allowed Woehl to open a new account with a small amount of money that would be used to pay utility bills and other small obligations, but Woehl said the amount in the account was insufficient to pay Champlin’s bill.
So, Woehl told the Daily Times on Friday that interim waste district director Bill Lord was contacting tire dealers in Boone County to let them know they shouldn’t take any more tires to Hudson Tire and Battery and store them on their own property until the issue is resolved.
Officials are always concerned with piles of tires. Should they start burning, it would be almost impossible to put the fire out. In addition, they can collect water that stands to be a breeding ground for mosquitoes.
Woehl also said Lord is reaching out to the ADEQ for an alternate plan for paying Champlin in order to move tires out of the district as soon as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.