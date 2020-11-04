LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said Tuesday that a crackdown is underway regarding illegal pyramid schemes organized and operated in the state.
Rutledge said lawsuits have been filed in Faulkner and Saline counties.
“As the coronavirus pandemic began to affect the health and livelihoods of Arkansans in early 2020 and economic panic set in, the State became aware of a scam specifically targeting the Arkansas African-American community,” the lawsuit in Faulkner County alleges. “The scam, which is actually a pyramid scheme, is known under various names such as ‘Blessing Loom,’ ‘Circle Game,’ ‘Money Board,’ ‘Mandala Game,’ ‘Blessing Circle,’ and ‘Infinity Loom.’ Other names for it include ‘Community of Wealth’ and ‘Black Wall Street.’”
No products or services were offered in exchange for the payment, only the opportunity to earn money. But, when new participants stopped joining and the pyramids’ organizers started using consumers’ money as their own, consumers lost every dollar contributed and unwittingly participated in illegal pyramid schemes, Rutledge maintains.
The Faulkner County suit alleges the Lackland family violated the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act (ADTPA) by organizing and operating a pyramid scheme they called “Passionate Minds Circle of Wealth.” Within eight months, more than $320,000 was deposited into separate bank accounts held by Scottie Lackland and his wife, Valentina, of Marion, their adult daughter, Sydney Lackland, of Marion, and their son, Scottie D. Lackland II of Conway, who is also employed as a Little Rock Police Officer. Consumers were encouraged to join with a $500 “gift” that would grow into a $4,000 “blessing” in just 28 days, but, instead, the Lacklands converted consumers’ money and used it to pay off their debt, bolster their savings accounts, and purchase luxury goods and services, including plastic surgery.
The Saline County suit alleges similar ADTPA violations were made by Alexander-resident Ramona McGee, who is employed by the Little Rock School District as a coach at Pulaski Heights Middle School. McGee held weekly meetings to recruit participants to join the pyramid scheme she organized, called the “Family Blessing Circle.” In exchange for a $1,400 “donation,” McGee represented participants would receive $11,200 in four to six weeks. Over just a few months, she deposited tens of thousands of dollars into her checking account and used that money to pay for vacations, shopping sprees and jewelry. Consumers were left with nothing to show for their spent money.
“These lawsuits demonstrated that we will not stand by while con artists use deceptive tactics to dupe consumers into get-rich-quick schemes,” Rutledge said. “As scam artists find new ways to exploit consumers’ economic fears during the coronavirus pandemic, my office will tirelessly work to hold these bad actors accountable for swindling Arkansans out of their money with promises of large payouts and community goodwill. Remember, when people pay a fee for the opportunity to earn money simply by recruiting others into a program, those people are likely involved in an illegal pyramid scheme. Don’t be fooled by testimonials that these schemes work.”
Each defendant faces a $10,000 fine for each violation of the ADTPA, Rutledge said.
Rutledge has identified several tips for Arkansans to use in protecting themselves against pyramid schemes:
• If something sounds too good to be true, then it probably is. Know that large sums of money generally do not result from small investments.
• Be wary of “opportunities” to invest your money in programs that require you to bring in subsequent investors to increase your profit or recoup your initial investment.
• Just because something appears to be fun and was shared by a friend or family member, doesn’t mean there isn’t an inherent risk.
• Independently verify the legitimacy of any investment before you invest.
