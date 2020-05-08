In a special meeting held at 3 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom to keep in compliance with social distancing protocols during the current COVID-19 pandemic, the North Arkansas College Board of Trustees met to appropriate $722,000 it will be receiving from the federal government through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
College president Dr. Randy Esters said the funding must be used to meet impacts caused by the global coronavirus pandemic resulting in governmental quarantine and social distancing guidelines that required Northark to convert most all classroom face-to-face instruction to on-line classes for the balance of the spring 2020 term, for all of the summer 2020 term and for possibly most or all of the fall 2020 term.
The guidelines also required the college to initiate work-at-home arrangements for most institutional operations on March 15 forward. When, or if, normal office site operations will resume is uncertain.
In order to adequately prepare for the possibility that the fall 2020 term may require continued or expanded on-line course delivery by faculty and for continued at-home operational work by staff members, there is a need for additional laptop computers, said Dr. Rick Massengale, vice president of academic and student affairs and acting information technology director.
According to information provided to the board, 150 of the laptops with dock stations for faculty and staff will cost a total of $114,499.50.
It was also noted that students are in need of devices. This would be the best time to stabilize a single device for both students and faculty, said Massengale. Information showed 100 student laptops having a slightly lesser cost per device could be had for $59,033. That would bring the total to $173,532.50, plus tax.
In addition, science related classes may require exclusive online delivery along with the use of take-home science kits to replace on-campus laboratory exercises.
The kits are individualized for each course offered: Biology, physical science chemistry and geology to name only a few. Each kit has a separate list price and the number of kits needed would depend on the number of students in each class.
The trustees unanimously approved the expenditures.
Officials said that while the funding can be used to cover institutional costs associated with significant changes to the delivery of instruction, federal guidance is still evolving. It appears the funds may also be used to defray expenses, including lost revenue, reimbursement for expenses already incurred, technology cost of distance learning, faculty and staff training and for payroll.
Northark was also notified that due to Title III eligibility, an additional $70,212 in federal funds has been awarded to the college to cover operational costs.
The board of trustees adjourned the special meeting and reconvened at 4 p.m. for a board study session to review the college's budget.
