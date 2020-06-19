With a new plan in place to change the makeup of some campuses, the Harrison School Board has also approved transfers of staff at those plants.
The board approved transforming Eagle Heights Elementary into Harrison Kindergarten for all those students. All students in grades 1-4 would then attend classes at Forest Heights and Skyline Heights.
The board met in executive session after the public portion of the meeting to approve Superintendent Dr. Stewart Pratt’s recommendations for transfers.
Current Eagle Heights principal Josh Magness will become Skyline Heights principal, while current Skyline Heights principal Jeff Winkle will become early childhood director at Harrison Kindergarten.
Forest Heights kindergarten teachers Holly Bower, Amanda Atkinson, Ginger Patton and Connie Mooney were transferred to Harrison Kindergarten.
The same move was approved for Skyline Heights kindergarten teachers Alicia Morris, Staci Tucker, Shawn Tuck and Amy Winkle.
Eagle Heights teachers Penny Little, Kheidi Davis, Jana Cross, Amy Horne and Joan Reid (ALE) were transferred to Forest Heights.
Eagle Heights teachers Holly Kelley, Jennifer Luker, Jessica Mounce, Julie Penquite and Kristen Catt were transferred to Skyline Heights.
Skyline Heights teacher Emily Barrett was transferred to Forest Heights.
Current Eagle Heights counselor Chris Creamer-Black was transferred to the same position at Forest Heights, while current Forest Heights counselor Jessyka Dove will become counselor at Harrison Kindergarten.
Melissa Peck, special education teacher at Skyline Heights will take the same position at Harrison Kindergarten.
Eagle Heights special education teacher Tracie Martin was transferred to the same position at Skyline Heights.
Middle School Life Skills instructor Cheryl Trotter was transferred to Harrison Pathways Special Education.
Skyline Heights paraprofessional Kelsey Naff was transferred to the same position at Harrison Kindergarten and Eagle Heights ALE paraprofessional Misty Binam was transferred to the same position at Forest Heights.
All those transfers are effective for the 2020-21 school year.
The board also voted to hire Lisa Carlton in a new position as instructional facilitator/marketing at the Central Office effective July 15.
